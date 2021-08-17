Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Fathom Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Nautilus Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

- New Purchases: CTLP, FTHM, MTCH, AHT, HGV, GTX, FTVIU, ESTA, ROKU, PLCE, BTTR, WPG,
- Added Positions: RMNI, BNED, TWTR, WTRH, LMACU, IMBI, FLL, REED, SIC, MYO,
- Reduced Positions: EXPE, NLS, GOGO, ATCX, QMCO, AMPY, HST, GCI,
- Sold Out: MX, BFI, HERAU, PICC.U, HCIIU, WFC, VRRM, CHS, HIL, ALUS, GSEVU, SLAMU, CFFVU, SCVX, C, FTAAU, SFTW, GRSV, RBAC, CFVIU, CFIVU, TINV, SONM, EXPR, CMCT, CDXS, AUTO, AJAX, MSDAU, LOV, AAC.U, CEMI, RDI,
For the details of Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/union+square+park+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 267,500 shares, 29.16% of the total portfolio.
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 185,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.12%
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,345,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54%
- Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 145,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
- Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 1,303,529 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.46%
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 126,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 50,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,303,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 152.53%. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.Sold Out: BurgerFi International Inc (BFI)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $11.83.Sold Out: Pivotal Investment Corp III (PICC.U)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pivotal Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp II (HCIIU)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment