Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Fathom Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Nautilus Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cantaloupe Inc, Fathom Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Match Group Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Nautilus Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, BurgerFi International Inc, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 267,500 shares, 29.16% of the total portfolio. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 185,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.12% Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,345,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 145,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 1,303,529 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.46%

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 126,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 50,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,303,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 152.53%. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pivotal Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49.