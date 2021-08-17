Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Fathom Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Nautilus Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Fathom Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Nautilus Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cantaloupe Inc, Fathom Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Match Group Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Nautilus Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, BurgerFi International Inc, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/union+square+park+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 267,500 shares, 29.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 185,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.12%
  3. Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,345,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54%
  4. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 145,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 1,303,529 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.46%
New Purchase: Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 126,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 50,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,303,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 152.53%. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Sold Out: BurgerFi International Inc (BFI)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Sold Out: Pivotal Investment Corp III (PICC.U)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pivotal Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp II (HCIIU)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider