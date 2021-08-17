Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. Buys AeroVironment Inc, BowX Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Nutanix Inc, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: AVAV, BOWX, DCRCU, GMBTU, SV, CURLF,

San Jose, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AeroVironment Inc, BowX Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Nutanix Inc, Splunk Inc, Adobe Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/firsthand+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Roku Inc (ROKU) - 240,000 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 340,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 80,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 100,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Cree Inc (CREE) - 218,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AeroVironment Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.15 and $121.64, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $5.32.