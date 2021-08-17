Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. Buys AeroVironment Inc, BowX Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Nutanix Inc, Splunk Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. Buys AeroVironment Inc, BowX Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Nutanix Inc, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Jose, CA, based Investment company Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AeroVironment Inc, BowX Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Nutanix Inc, Splunk Inc, Adobe Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/firsthand+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 240,000 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 340,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.
  3. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 80,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 100,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Cree Inc (CREE) - 218,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AeroVironment Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.15 and $121.64, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (DCRCU)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBTU)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CURLF)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $5.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider