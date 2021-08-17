Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. Buys AeroVironment Inc, BowX Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Nutanix Inc, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: AVAV, BOWX, DCRCU, GMBTU, SV, CURLF,
- Reduced Positions: NTNX, ADBE, PFPT, CYDY,
- Sold Out: PTON, SPLK, GWPH, APRN,
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 240,000 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio.
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 340,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 80,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio.
- Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 100,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
- Cree Inc (CREE) - 218,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AeroVironment Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.15 and $121.64, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (DCRCU)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBTU)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CURLF)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)
Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $5.32.
