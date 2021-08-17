NFC Investments, LLC Buys Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp II, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, CoreCivic Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc

New Purchases: RICE, RICE, RONI.U, LEN.B,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp II, Lennar Corp, sells Danimer Scientific Inc, CoreCivic Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NFC Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, NFC Investments, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE) - 2,586,590 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE) - 2,586,590 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 662,405 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 579,118 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 2,577,982 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.4%. The holding were 2,586,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 555,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $85.44, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $8.96.

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.