Capital Management Associates Buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

- New Purchases: SEDG, KMI, GTLS, TSLA, SWKS, UBER, DIDI, UNH,
- Added Positions: DIS, PYPL, WYNN, V,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, SMH, SBUX, ATVI, EA, CVS, TTWO, VZ, HD, PFE, CMCSA, AXP,
- Sold Out: IWM, GBTC, JETS, DKNG, T, OACB,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,690 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,973 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,330 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 45,588 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,528 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $277.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (OACB)
Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.91.
