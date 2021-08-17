Capital Management Associates Buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital Management Associates Buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Management Associates (Current Portfolio) buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Tesla Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, VANECK VECTORS ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Associates . As of 2021Q2, Capital Management Associates owns 76 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+management+associates+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,690 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,973 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,330 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 45,588 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,528 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $277.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (OACB)

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES . Also check out:

1. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider