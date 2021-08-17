Capital Management Associates Buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

New Purchases: SEDG, KMI, GTLS, TSLA, SWKS, UBER, DIDI, UNH,

SEDG, KMI, GTLS, TSLA, SWKS, UBER, DIDI, UNH, Added Positions: DIS, PYPL, WYNN, V,

DIS, PYPL, WYNN, V, Reduced Positions: CRM, SMH, SBUX, ATVI, EA, CVS, TTWO, VZ, HD, PFE, CMCSA, AXP,

CRM, SMH, SBUX, ATVI, EA, CVS, TTWO, VZ, HD, PFE, CMCSA, AXP, Sold Out: IWM, GBTC, JETS, DKNG, T, OACB,

Investment company Capital Management Associates Current Portfolio ) buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Tesla Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, VANECK VECTORS ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Associates . As of 2021Q2, Capital Management Associates owns 76 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,690 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,973 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,330 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 45,588 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,528 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $277.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.91.