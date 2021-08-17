Cambridge Associates Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: ESGV, VSGX, ISRA,

ESGV, VSGX, ISRA, Added Positions: IEF, GLD, VWO, IEMG, VUG, VOO, VGLT, VONV, SCHO, IVV, IJH, SCHR, TLT, STIP, BLV,

IEF, GLD, VWO, IEMG, VUG, VOO, VGLT, VONV, SCHO, IVV, IJH, SCHR, TLT, STIP, BLV, Reduced Positions: TLH, VT, ACWI, GOVT, VEA, AGG, EFA, VCSH, SPSB, VNQ, EEM, VONE, SPY, GNR, VTI, IEFA, TIP,

TLH, VT, ACWI, GOVT, VEA, AGG, EFA, VCSH, SPSB, VNQ, EEM, VONE, SPY, GNR, VTI, IEFA, TIP, Sold Out: USMV, IAU, IGSB, VTV, IWF,

Investment company Cambridge Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Associates Llc . As of 2021Q2, Cambridge Associates Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 523,744 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 1,737,036 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.18% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,205,487 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.72% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 281,986 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,164,731 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77%

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 89,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $48.35, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $46.143800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.62%. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 340,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 350,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 395,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 133.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 161,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 142,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 58,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57.

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.