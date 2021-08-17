Logo
Cambridge Associates Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cambridge Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Associates Llc . As of 2021Q2, Cambridge Associates Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambridge+associates+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 523,744 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  2. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 1,737,036 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.18%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,205,487 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.72%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 281,986 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,164,731 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 89,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (ISRA)

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $48.35, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $46.143800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.62%. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 340,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 350,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 395,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 133.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 161,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 142,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 58,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC . Also check out:

1. CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying

