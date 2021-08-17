Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Moderna Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, FB, INTU, QQQ, VCIT, GRMN, GIS, BX, ETON,

MRNA, FB, INTU, QQQ, VCIT, GRMN, GIS, BX, ETON, Added Positions: BND, SCHV, SCHG, VXUS, VTV, VUG, IDEV, VWO, IGOV, IEMG, BLV, HYG, VBK, AAPL, VTWO, BNDX, EMB, BA, AMD, VBR, AGG, DIS, CTXS, IBM, CL, EEM, JNK, BMY, MSFT, VCLT, ADSK, MCD, SJM, CSCO, CVS, FAST, MMM, AMGN, IP,

BND, SCHV, SCHG, VXUS, VTV, VUG, IDEV, VWO, IGOV, IEMG, BLV, HYG, VBK, AAPL, VTWO, BNDX, EMB, BA, AMD, VBR, AGG, DIS, CTXS, IBM, CL, EEM, JNK, BMY, MSFT, VCLT, ADSK, MCD, SJM, CSCO, CVS, FAST, MMM, AMGN, IP, Reduced Positions: HON, GILD, IJS, VEA, FTNT, F, RHI, HD, CDNS, KHC, HCA, HPQ, MAS, SPY, TSLA, XOM, ABC, BIIB, ACN, BBY, SLYV, SLYG, PGF, JPM, IJR, CVBF, DPZ, EW, NVDA, JNJ, EIX, HII, WMT, UNM, RTX, IVV, EMR, MET, HIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Moderna Inc, Facebook Inc, Intuit Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Honeywell International Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisors Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisors+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 477,684 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 256,517 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 62,880 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 327,358 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 322,774 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $373.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $542.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 139,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 97.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 68.91%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.