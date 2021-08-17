RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC Buys Southern Copper Corp, Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Sells SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Chewy Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

New Purchases: SCCO, USSG, SUSL, ESML, IHY, ACSG, BSJP, EPRF, BSJM, MBSD, USO, DBB, COPX, FPA, FJP, EWZS, XWEB, RAVI, BSCN, BSCP, BSCO, CPER, EXAS, BSCQ, BSCR, PNC, CPPMF, TMO, FNCL, CNCR, EBC, PBW, IRM, GTO, TAN, ARKQ, FVRR, GBIO, ARKF, ARKG, ETHE, QSR, MCD, SI, INTC, ARKW, UPRO, CI, VIS, XRT, CVX,

ODFL, BAH, ARKK, IHI, VNLA, WPC, CRWD, RWX, IWS, VZ, JPST, TIP, EMQQ, GS, WIP, SCZ, HACK, PPH, MSFT, IYT, IBB, PFE, MINT, NEAR, NVDA, BRK.B, TDOC, VRP, EWX, ITB, LNTH, ZS, ONEQ, PYPL, V, TQQQ, EHTH, NGG, XLE, LOVE, SHY, IWR, EWY, EMLP, CSSE, RPD, BPMC, HUBS, ASPN, CHEF, AMRC, EBSB, RGEN, ROLL, CNXN, CWST, Reduced Positions: SRLN, CHWY, PTH, GLD, MRNA, WD, EBND, DIS, CWB, FDT, IWN, XBI, IJK, EEM, EMB, SMIN, ACWI, AAPL, EVN, AAXJ, IVW, SPY, IJT, IEV, IJH, IJS, IEMG, IJJ, CLX, EWJ, EWC, XLC, IYW, BSCL, IJR, XLB, IWM, IVE, FXD, FXO, COST, VTRS, EFA, JNJ, IBM, TSLA, F, IYJ, NOC, OEF, NRG, IWO, XOM, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, IYF, FXR, RTX, OPK, IRBT, VRSK, GOOG, AOM, FEX, A, FXL, FXN, HYG, FXZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southern Copper Corp, Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sells SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Chewy Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, , Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC owns 276 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rpg+family+wealth+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 86,204 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,823 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,536 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,476 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 40,264 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 79,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 121,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 59,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 65,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 90,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $33.45. The stock is now traded at around $33.474200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 67,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $281.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 107.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $81.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 62,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 86,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1551.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 52,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 86.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.