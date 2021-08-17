RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC Buys Southern Copper Corp, Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Sells SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Chewy Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC Buys Southern Copper Corp, Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Sells SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Chewy Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Copper Corp, Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sells SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Chewy Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, , Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC owns 276 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rpg+family+wealth+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 86,204 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.55%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,823 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,536 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,476 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 40,264 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 79,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 121,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 59,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 65,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 90,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (ACSG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $33.45. The stock is now traded at around $33.474200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 67,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $281.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 107.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $81.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 62,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 86,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1551.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 52,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 86.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Sold Out: (PRAH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RPg Family Wealth Advisory, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider