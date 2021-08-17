SCW Capital Management, LP Buys International Game Technology PLC, Tronox Holdings PLC, Castlight Health Inc, Sells Whole Earth Brands Inc, Hanger Inc, Berry Global Group Inc

New Purchases: IGT,

IGT, Added Positions: TROX, CSLT, RCM,

TROX, CSLT, RCM, Reduced Positions: HNGR, VRS, TA,

HNGR, VRS, TA, Sold Out: FREE, BERY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Game Technology PLC, Tronox Holdings PLC, Castlight Health Inc, sells Whole Earth Brands Inc, Hanger Inc, Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCW Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, SCW Capital Management, LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCW Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scw+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Verso Corp (VRS) - 2,091,922 shares, 25.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% Akumin Inc (AKU) - 11,435,008 shares, 24.98% of the total portfolio. R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 796,434 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89% TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 461,540 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54% Hanger Inc (HNGR) - 506,659 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.75%

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 367,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCW Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 182.48%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 531,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCW Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Castlight Health Inc by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 2,439,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.34.

SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45.