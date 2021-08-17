Prudential Plc Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: EWZ, SPYD, EWY, ARKF, FTS, ARKQ, BFIT, VRTX, VOO, VHT, FDN, VYM, MELI, IEV, PAVE, AQN, DOCU, AFL, ROST, VEEV, FCX, ILF, DQ, NET, IDRV, KWEB, ITA, GIB, IGV, MTCH, MKC, DBB, HUBS, SNLN, OGIG, DRIV, VCIT, ENPH, FDX, BK, BR, BLOK, LHCG, LAMR, LII, MDU, BBH, PFXF, STAA, RSX, NFG, NNN, UGI, TSN, TTD, ELAN, OGN, TXRH, BYD, INCY, GIL, GNTX, FTV, DSGX, EMBD, FVD, DBP, FQAL, EWQ, EME, COG, EWBC, HYG, HEWJ, SHYG, WAT, BX, FDMO, GOAU, ADP, USO, FISV, ATUS, TD, SIRI, HRB, WDIV, FEZ, SPGI, QDEL, QLYS, CBU, OTEX, GS, CGAU, CDNS, LOW, IDV, EL, EUFN,
- Added Positions: XLB, XLP, XLF, XLI, ESGE, LQD, EWH, SE, MOAT, NTR, EDU, BILI, RSP, NIO, IGLB, EWC, MCHI, LU, ARKW, LIT, QQQ, ICLN, VFH, ARKG, AMAT, BIDU, BTG, CRWD, ASHR, IPAY, EZU, IXC, JD, MNST, QRVO, SQ, TJX, VT, VRSN, VIPS, WM, WY, WDAY, ACN, ATVI, ALLY, CBRE, CERN, C, DDOG, ETSY, FAST, HDB, URTH, EWG, IGF, IEMG, YY, MRVL, MBT, MDB, OKTA, ODFL, PKG, SCI, SON, TAL, TDOC, TTC, UHS, VGK, VDE, VOE, AGCO, A, AMH, BCE, CHD, CTXS, CLX, DLB, DLTR, EW, ROBO, EMQQ, FLO, FTDR, LNGR, GMED, HSY, PRF, BKLN, QLTA, PICK, RING, JEF, LPX, MANH, MRO, MU, NWSA, ROL, SEIC, SPY, CWB, AOS, SYF, TTWO, TER, TYL, ANGL, REMX, VGSH, VV, VTRS, VMW, VNT, WDFC, WSM, YETI, YUMC, ZTO,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, BABA, BRK.B, JPM, HD, CVX, V, UNH, JNJ, AAXJ, DIS, HON, MA, ABBV, BAC, ABT, CAT, CMCSA, XOM, PG, DHR, TSLA, T, BLK, CSCO, TGT, TXN, MS, PEP, WMT, ADBE, ALL, GM, QCOM, AMGN, FIS, MTZ, PLD, UNP, CI, EMR, SBUX, BKNG, LRCX, VCSH, ZTS, CF, EXC, AXP, HIG, MRK, RTX, MMM, WFC, AMT, NVDA, CRM, SPG, BA, MDLZ, SIVB, MDT, LYFT, PKI, VZ, CTSH, ORCL, AMD, RHI, CVS, DAL, NUE, PNC, CMS, PFE, PYPL, SRE, CTVA, PEAK, UPS, NOW, INTC, RCL, ATHM, DD, PPG, MCK, KO, EA, TV, SMTC, APH, ADM, BBY, CL, STZ, BAX, PM, IVV, KEYS, EWA, SPLK, HPE, MDP, OTIS, MO, AXL, DRH, EVR, FHN, IBM, IPG, VLUE, LUMN, RF, TX, IVZ, AVGO, D, MET, RS, SO, WU, AMCR, ED, GILD, IP, KEY, KMI, PPL, DOC, WMB, JHG, IDA, INDA, GLD, TRP, AES, ARKK, DRE, ECL, EQIX, FTNT, JKHY, DBO, EEM, SCZ, QUAL, EWU, KR, LMT, MFC, MCD, NFLX, NTES, PBA, PDD, PEG, DGX, SJR, TU, TXT, TCOM, VOOG, VPL, HOLI, AGNC, ADI, ADSK, BKI, BRO, CIXX, CREE, DFS, DISH, DCI, FTSL, F, GGG, LOPE, HAL, ILMN, ISRG, DBC, TAN, ACWV, DVY, SOXX, EFAV, STIP, MTUM, EWJ, KLAC, K, KNX, LKQ, LLY, MCHP, NEOG, NYT, NOAH, RNG, RY, SLYG, SLYV, MDYG, SRLN, SAP, SGEN, SHOP, SWKS, SNOW, SLF, TWLO, IIVI, UBER, SMH, VIG, BND, BNDX, VTV, YUM, ZBRA, ZS, ZM, DOX, DSSI,
- Sold Out: XLU, XLE, EWW, VST, NUAN, AX, XEC, HOMB, TEX, WAL, HBAN, KBH, KRG, MGA, PACW, PAG, PBCT, SKYW, STL, USB, STX, AIG, ABCB, APOG, AVB, CFG, CMA, COP, EQR, FRT, FITB, FL, HBI, HFC, HUN, IRM, KIM, KHC, LNC, MPC, NWL, OMC, OKE, PSX, PFG, REG, SKX, TFC, VLO, VNO, WBA, WELL, LYB, BKR, BXP, DOW, DUK, EIX, ETR, EVRG, FE, BEN, ITGR, SPHD, KMT, LNTH, LEG, MTB, PNW, PRU, PSA, O, RNST, UNM, VTR, BANC, GATX, HLI, INDB, SPR, HELE, BDN, CNXC, PLAB, AJRD, AVYA, BHE, KBR, KSU, PBF, PINC, PRMW, SUPN, BDC, CACI, SAFM, VRNT, TECH, CHRW, CSGS, EFR, FRC, QCLN, IYW, KC, NDLS, ESPO, BERY, CPB, CTLT, ERIE, FICO, FBHS, HOLX, IAU, IWO, ICVT, LDOS, MASI, MRNA, OLLI, PTC, PAYX, SNV, TME, VIAC, AR, DOOO, CNP, DECK, EBAY, NVST, EQC, MILN, HLT, HTHT, PBW, THD, IEFA, XT, KGC, LSCC, LBRDA, MTG, MSM, MAR, NEO, NYCB, NVAX, OGE, ORI, PPD, RGEN, ROKU, KBE, SSNC, TAC, WFG, XEL, XLNX, Z, HLF,
These are the top 5 holdings of PRUDENTIAL PLC
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 12,834,480 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35528.57%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 23,165,270 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.02%
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 18,299,811 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 7,244,072 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 17,078,373 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 18,299,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 17,078,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 773,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 279,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 257,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 35528.57%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 12,834,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 7122.41%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 7,511,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 90.02%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 23,165,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 7,244,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 8,096,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,173,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $27.
