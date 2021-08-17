Prudential Plc Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prudential Plc Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Prudential Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Plc. As of 2021Q2, Prudential Plc owns 503 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRUDENTIAL PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudential+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRUDENTIAL PLC
  1. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 12,834,480 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35528.57%
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 23,165,270 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.02%
  3. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 18,299,811 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 7,244,072 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.17%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 17,078,373 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 18,299,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 17,078,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 773,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 279,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 257,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 35528.57%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 12,834,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 7122.41%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 7,511,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 90.02%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 23,165,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 7,244,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 8,096,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,173,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $27.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRUDENTIAL PLC. Also check out:

1. PRUDENTIAL PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRUDENTIAL PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRUDENTIAL PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRUDENTIAL PLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider