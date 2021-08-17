Prudential Plc Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: EWZ, SPYD, EWY, ARKF, FTS, ARKQ, BFIT, VRTX, VOO, VHT, FDN, VYM, MELI, IEV, PAVE, AQN, DOCU, AFL, ROST, VEEV, FCX, ILF, DQ, NET, IDRV, KWEB, ITA, GIB, IGV, MTCH, MKC, DBB, HUBS, SNLN, OGIG, DRIV, VCIT, ENPH, FDX, BK, BR, BLOK, LHCG, LAMR, LII, MDU, BBH, PFXF, STAA, RSX, NFG, NNN, UGI, TSN, TTD, ELAN, OGN, TXRH, BYD, INCY, GIL, GNTX, FTV, DSGX, EMBD, FVD, DBP, FQAL, EWQ, EME, COG, EWBC, HYG, HEWJ, SHYG, WAT, BX, FDMO, GOAU, ADP, USO, FISV, ATUS, TD, SIRI, HRB, WDIV, FEZ, SPGI, QDEL, QLYS, CBU, OTEX, GS, CGAU, CDNS, LOW, IDV, EL, EUFN,

XLB, XLP, XLF, XLI, ESGE, LQD, EWH, SE, MOAT, NTR, EDU, BILI, RSP, NIO, IGLB, EWC, MCHI, LU, ARKW, LIT, QQQ, ICLN, VFH, ARKG, AMAT, BIDU, BTG, CRWD, ASHR, IPAY, EZU, IXC, JD, MNST, QRVO, SQ, TJX, VT, VRSN, VIPS, WM, WY, WDAY, ACN, ATVI, ALLY, CBRE, CERN, C, DDOG, ETSY, FAST, HDB, URTH, EWG, IGF, IEMG, YY, MRVL, MBT, MDB, OKTA, ODFL, PKG, SCI, SON, TAL, TDOC, TTC, UHS, VGK, VDE, VOE, AGCO, A, AMH, BCE, CHD, CTXS, CLX, DLB, DLTR, EW, ROBO, EMQQ, FLO, FTDR, LNGR, GMED, HSY, PRF, BKLN, QLTA, PICK, RING, JEF, LPX, MANH, MRO, MU, NWSA, ROL, SEIC, SPY, CWB, AOS, SYF, TTWO, TER, TYL, ANGL, REMX, VGSH, VV, VTRS, VMW, VNT, WDFC, WSM, YETI, YUMC, ZTO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, BABA, BRK.B, JPM, HD, CVX, V, UNH, JNJ, AAXJ, DIS, HON, MA, ABBV, BAC, ABT, CAT, CMCSA, XOM, PG, DHR, TSLA, T, BLK, CSCO, TGT, TXN, MS, PEP, WMT, ADBE, ALL, GM, QCOM, AMGN, FIS, MTZ, PLD, UNP, CI, EMR, SBUX, BKNG, LRCX, VCSH, ZTS, CF, EXC, AXP, HIG, MRK, RTX, MMM, WFC, AMT, NVDA, CRM, SPG, BA, MDLZ, SIVB, MDT, LYFT, PKI, VZ, CTSH, ORCL, AMD, RHI, CVS, DAL, NUE, PNC, CMS, PFE, PYPL, SRE, CTVA, PEAK, UPS, NOW, INTC, RCL, ATHM, DD, PPG, MCK, KO, EA, TV, SMTC, APH, ADM, BBY, CL, STZ, BAX, PM, IVV, KEYS, EWA, SPLK, HPE, MDP, OTIS, MO, AXL, DRH, EVR, FHN, IBM, IPG, VLUE, LUMN, RF, TX, IVZ, AVGO, D, MET, RS, SO, WU, AMCR, ED, GILD, IP, KEY, KMI, PPL, DOC, WMB, JHG, IDA, INDA, GLD, TRP, AES, ARKK, DRE, ECL, EQIX, FTNT, JKHY, DBO, EEM, SCZ, QUAL, EWU, KR, LMT, MFC, MCD, NFLX, NTES, PBA, PDD, PEG, DGX, SJR, TU, TXT, TCOM, VOOG, VPL, HOLI, AGNC, ADI, ADSK, BKI, BRO, CIXX, CREE, DFS, DISH, DCI, FTSL, F, GGG, LOPE, HAL, ILMN, ISRG, DBC, TAN, ACWV, DVY, SOXX, EFAV, STIP, MTUM, EWJ, KLAC, K, KNX, LKQ, LLY, MCHP, NEOG, NYT, NOAH, RNG, RY, SLYG, SLYV, MDYG, SRLN, SAP, SGEN, SHOP, SWKS, SNOW, SLF, TWLO, IIVI, UBER, SMH, VIG, BND, BNDX, VTV, YUM, ZBRA, ZS, ZM, DOX, DSSI,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Plc. As of 2021Q2, Prudential Plc owns 503 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 12,834,480 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35528.57% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 23,165,270 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.02% iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 18,299,811 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 7,244,072 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.17% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 17,078,373 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 18,299,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 17,078,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 773,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 279,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 257,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 35528.57%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 12,834,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 7122.41%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 7,511,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 90.02%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 23,165,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 7,244,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 8,096,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,173,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $27.