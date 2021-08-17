Logo
Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC Buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, The Interpublic Group of Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amgen Inc, Avalara Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC owns 287 stocks with a total value of $825 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wellington+shields+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC
  1. Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 6,559,943 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,375 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.02%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,652 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 910,085 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,862 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
New Purchase: The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 190,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 252,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 93,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 71,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 1065.00%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 26,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 99.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $787.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.19 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $61.73.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Sold Out: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
