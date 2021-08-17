Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC Buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: NAPA, APPH, PAVE, IPG, DVN, CIBR, DIDI, UBER, SWKS, CIEN, RNP, BIPC, EXPE, WMB, WUXIF, VV, TWLO, POOL, NFG, PCEF, AKAM, TSCO, JCI, BLNK, GTLS, TRVN,

NAPA, APPH, PAVE, IPG, DVN, CIBR, DIDI, UBER, SWKS, CIEN, RNP, BIPC, EXPE, WMB, WUXIF, VV, TWLO, POOL, NFG, PCEF, AKAM, TSCO, JCI, BLNK, GTLS, TRVN, Added Positions: ITW, IBB, BA, JPM, AMZN, WBA, PYPL, SEDG, BLK, HON, CMI, KMI, COF, BX, SIVB, ASML, DIS, WYNN, GOOGL, BABA, ZTS, ACN, ADBE, MAR, BKNG, AMD, D, ETN, RSP, CMCSA, WMT, VTRS, TPIC, ETR, FCX, RTX, SPG, BK, PM, MO, AEP, AMAT, BLDP, MS, CASI, LIN, CIM, COP, DHI, DE,

ITW, IBB, BA, JPM, AMZN, WBA, PYPL, SEDG, BLK, HON, CMI, KMI, COF, BX, SIVB, ASML, DIS, WYNN, GOOGL, BABA, ZTS, ACN, ADBE, MAR, BKNG, AMD, D, ETN, RSP, CMCSA, WMT, VTRS, TPIC, ETR, FCX, RTX, SPG, BK, PM, MO, AEP, AMAT, BLDP, MS, CASI, LIN, CIM, COP, DHI, DE, Reduced Positions: MSFT, GLD, AMGN, AVLR, MCD, JNJ, MMM, APTV, CVX, FNV, ABBV, BSX, SLV, MRK, GDXJ, CAG, NEM, URA, PEP, VZ, ANSS, SBUX, SMH, DELL, PFE, KO, C, CVS, BE, BMY, EWJ, IWM, CRM, UEIC, SSYS, T, ATVI, SLB, BDX, PANW, BAC, MPLN, SPY, CNC, ICE, MTUM, V, UNH, KHC, SII, XHB, NKE, LLY,

MSFT, GLD, AMGN, AVLR, MCD, JNJ, MMM, APTV, CVX, FNV, ABBV, BSX, SLV, MRK, GDXJ, CAG, NEM, URA, PEP, VZ, ANSS, SBUX, SMH, DELL, PFE, KO, C, CVS, BE, BMY, EWJ, IWM, CRM, UEIC, SSYS, T, ATVI, SLB, BDX, PANW, BAC, MPLN, SPY, CNC, ICE, MTUM, V, UNH, KHC, SII, XHB, NKE, LLY, Sold Out: PEG, ORCL, DKNG, EOG, CARA, DG, GE, CEF, EA, SLGN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, The Interpublic Group of Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amgen Inc, Avalara Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC owns 287 stocks with a total value of $825 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 6,559,943 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,375 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,652 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 910,085 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,862 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 190,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 252,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 93,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 71,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 1065.00%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 26,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 99.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $787.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.19 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $61.73.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.