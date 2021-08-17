Rinet Co LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: TIP, BKAG, IBM, BK, VXUS, BKIE,

TIP, BKAG, IBM, BK, VXUS, BKIE, Added Positions: AGG, SCHD, EFV, SCZ, BSV, SHY, VEA, IVV, IJH, IEF, ARKK, MSFT, QQQ, MDY, GOOGL, VTI, JNJ, V, BKCC, IEFA,

AGG, SCHD, EFV, SCZ, BSV, SHY, VEA, IVV, IJH, IEF, ARKK, MSFT, QQQ, MDY, GOOGL, VTI, JNJ, V, BKCC, IEFA, Reduced Positions: EFA, EFG, IWS, GPC, SPY, IWN, IAU, IUSG, DIS, BAC, GLD, ACWI, SCHZ, VYM,

EFA, EFG, IWS, GPC, SPY, IWN, IAU, IUSG, DIS, BAC, GLD, ACWI, SCHZ, VYM, Sold Out: SUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rinet Co LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rinet Co LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 796,636 shares, 36.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 557,674 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 775,011 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 288,380 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.02% Facebook Inc (FB) - 78,073 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.889400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.11 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.318800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 332,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.59%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.93%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.93%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rinet Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61.