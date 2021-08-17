Logo
Rinet Co LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rinet Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rinet Co LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rinet Co LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rinet Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rinet+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rinet Co LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 796,636 shares, 36.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 557,674 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 775,011 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 288,380 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.02%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 78,073 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG)

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.889400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE)

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.11 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.318800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 332,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.59%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.93%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.93%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Rinet Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rinet Co LLC. Also check out:

1. Rinet Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rinet Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rinet Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rinet Co LLC keeps buying
