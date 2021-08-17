Milestone Advisory Partners Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ET

New Purchases: FLTR, RYU, RGI, VFQY, PDP, XLE, GRID, VFVA, ONLN, VFH, KRE, VAW, PEJ, VGK, SPT, WK, HQY, OMCL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Advisory Partners. As of 2021Q2, Milestone Advisory Partners owns 85 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 221,461 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 808,893 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 316,691 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 262,287 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.40% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 156,421 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.58%

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 362,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.56 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $105.71. The stock is now traded at around $111.426100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 56,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $193.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 22,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 34,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 41,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 61,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 156,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.52%. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $317.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 23,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 498.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 30,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 262,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 480.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 79,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 94.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Novanta Inc. The sale prices were between $125.37 and $141.73, with an estimated average price of $134.59.

Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.