Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd Buys Squarespace Inc, Sells Ozon Holdings PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Squarespace Inc, sells Ozon Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/index+venture+growth+associates+i+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Squarespace Inc (SQSP) - 19,266,013 shares, 96.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) - 810,262 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 96.02%. The holding were 19,266,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.