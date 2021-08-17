CAMG Solamere Management, LLC Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, AT&T Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: RDS.A, ACI, HMC, MGP, WY, HOG, BAC,
- Added Positions: T, PPL, WBA, VTIP, IVV, LMBS, CNQ, SCI, APA, WOOD,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, PFE, MSFT, NUE, PNC, CSCO, INTC, WM, ALLY, XAR, UPS, HD, IWD, LMT, FDUS, AAPL, GVI, AMZN, NSC,
- Sold Out: LRCX, GDXJ, USB, STLD, TSN, GSK, RSG, KDP,
For the details of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camg+solamere+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,667 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 109,830 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,162 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 48,037 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 12,788 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 31,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 23,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 67,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PPL Corp (PPL)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMG Solamere Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment