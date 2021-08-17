CAMG Solamere Management, LLC Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, AT&T Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: RDS.A, ACI, HMC, MGP, WY, HOG, BAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, AT&T Inc, Albertsons Inc, Honda Motor Co, MGM Growth Properties LLC, sells Lam Research Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAMG Solamere Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CAMG Solamere Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,667 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 109,830 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,162 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 48,037 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 12,788 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 31,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 23,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 67,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.