Mirabella Financial Services Llp Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Humana Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, CVS Health Corp, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirabella Financial Services Llp. As of 2021Q2, Mirabella Financial Services Llp owns 282 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirabella+financial+services+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 64,387 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.29% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 42,375 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. New Position TELUS Corp (TU) - 245,920 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 284,380 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 42,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 284,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $177.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 72,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 21,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 275,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 357.29%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $269.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 64,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Humana Inc by 2055.04%. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 20,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 679.06%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 41,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 2014.43%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $554.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 1808.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 105,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 283.28%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 74,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.