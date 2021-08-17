Mirabella Financial Services Llp Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mirabella Financial Services Llp Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mirabella Financial Services Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Humana Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, CVS Health Corp, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirabella Financial Services Llp. As of 2021Q2, Mirabella Financial Services Llp owns 282 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirabella+financial+services+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 64,387 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.29%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 42,375 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. TELUS Corp (TU) - 245,920 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  5. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 284,380 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 42,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 284,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $177.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 72,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 21,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 275,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 357.29%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $269.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 64,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Humana Inc by 2055.04%. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 20,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 679.06%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 41,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 2014.43%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $554.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 1808.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 105,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 283.28%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 74,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP. Also check out:

1. MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider