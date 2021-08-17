Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesc

New Purchases: IBDP, IGN, IBDQ, IYG, IBDN, IBDO, IBDM, IBDR, IBDS, BSJN, IBDT, BSJM, ADBE, CRWD,

IBDP, IGN, IBDQ, IYG, IBDN, IBDO, IBDM, IBDR, IBDS, BSJN, IBDT, BSJM, ADBE, CRWD, Added Positions: IYE, ICE, UNP, VFC, JKHY, LMT, IGE, NVDA, ITW, PG, CCI, CMCSA, VZ, TXN, MDT, HD, GD, COST, MA, AMGN, ACN, CB, DIS, OEF, UNH, VGT, SYY, MDLZ, JNJ, ADI, ABC, APD, ABT, UPS, SYK, LOW, AAPL, AWK, BSJL, SHOP,

IYE, ICE, UNP, VFC, JKHY, LMT, IGE, NVDA, ITW, PG, CCI, CMCSA, VZ, TXN, MDT, HD, GD, COST, MA, AMGN, ACN, CB, DIS, OEF, UNH, VGT, SYY, MDLZ, JNJ, ADI, ABC, APD, ABT, UPS, SYK, LOW, AAPL, AWK, BSJL, SHOP, Reduced Positions: IYH, FTSM, GSY, TROW, FDS, MS, PEP, SOXX, IYJ, IGM, IBB, IGV, NEE, AMLP, IYW, IYC, IYT, XOM, SJM, CL, MMM, BLK, DE, SPGI, RTX, QQQ, BIL, FLOT, CSCO, WFC, JPST, HON, NEAR, SHV, CBSH, HYT, QTEC, VUG, GOOG, FIF, ECL, EMR, IBM, PPG, AMZN, SPY, BRO, FRT, GOOGL, FXO, SBUX, GWW, XYL, PSX, FXD,

IYH, FTSM, GSY, TROW, FDS, MS, PEP, SOXX, IYJ, IGM, IBB, IGV, NEE, AMLP, IYW, IYC, IYT, XOM, SJM, CL, MMM, BLK, DE, SPGI, RTX, QQQ, BIL, FLOT, CSCO, WFC, JPST, HON, NEAR, SHV, CBSH, HYT, QTEC, VUG, GOOG, FIF, ECL, EMR, IBM, PPG, AMZN, SPY, BRO, FRT, GOOGL, FXO, SBUX, GWW, XYL, PSX, FXD, Sold Out: FTCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Kroger Co (KR) - 347,829 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,934 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,798 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 27,804 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,376 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 229,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $69.61. The stock is now traded at around $71.137400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 76,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 198,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 25,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 164,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 169,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1606.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 149,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 283.30%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 71.75%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $227.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 81,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 256.43%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 293.04%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.