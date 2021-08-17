Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesc

- New Purchases: IBDP, IGN, IBDQ, IYG, IBDN, IBDO, IBDM, IBDR, IBDS, BSJN, IBDT, BSJM, ADBE, CRWD,
- Added Positions: IYE, ICE, UNP, VFC, JKHY, LMT, IGE, NVDA, ITW, PG, CCI, CMCSA, VZ, TXN, MDT, HD, GD, COST, MA, AMGN, ACN, CB, DIS, OEF, UNH, VGT, SYY, MDLZ, JNJ, ADI, ABC, APD, ABT, UPS, SYK, LOW, AAPL, AWK, BSJL, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: IYH, FTSM, GSY, TROW, FDS, MS, PEP, SOXX, IYJ, IGM, IBB, IGV, NEE, AMLP, IYW, IYC, IYT, XOM, SJM, CL, MMM, BLK, DE, SPGI, RTX, QQQ, BIL, FLOT, CSCO, WFC, JPST, HON, NEAR, SHV, CBSH, HYT, QTEC, VUG, GOOG, FIF, ECL, EMR, IBM, PPG, AMZN, SPY, BRO, FRT, GOOGL, FXO, SBUX, GWW, XYL, PSX, FXD,
- Sold Out: FTCS,
- The Kroger Co (KR) - 347,829 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,934 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,798 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 27,804 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,376 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 229,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking (IGN)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $69.61. The stock is now traded at around $71.137400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 76,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 198,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 25,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 164,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 169,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1606.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 149,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 283.30%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 71.75%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $227.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 81,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 256.43%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 293.04%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.
