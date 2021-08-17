Alamar Capital Management, LLC Buys Playtika Holding Corp, Paysafe, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Proofpoint Inc

New Purchases: PLTK, PSFE, GOOG, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Playtika Holding Corp, Paysafe, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alamar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alamar Capital Management, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 35,482 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,713 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Workiva Inc (WK) - 42,254 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 19,539 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 17,594 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 77,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 116,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 114.24%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $370.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.