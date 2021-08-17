Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Ban

New Purchases: RMM, RMM, NRGX, HYLV, PTRA, ARKF, GAL, ARKQ, RYH, JHMM, CMBS, HTAB, MMIT, FYC, FEMB, FYT, ULTR, IDLV, PDP, FISV, QYLD, RYLD, TDV, VOO, GVIP, HNDL, XYLD, PDO, GINN, CRSP, FPXI, FSMB, GRES, IFRA, RYU, ITW, ETRN, FPEI, IEP, GSK, ORC, WDAY, BBSA, IQSI, USAC, SOFI, SOFI, BBH, BETZ, FAAR, ALL, LAKE, GLPI, AMC, ENBL, BUZZ, CSML, CVY, FMF, KBWR, AMD, APA, ADM, CLX, MMP, SON, URI, XRX, NCV, QQQX, COR, BSTZ, BCAT, CHPT, CHPT, ACES, BIB, FNX, FTGC, FTLB, FTLS, HFXI, HMOP, OIH, PAVE, PGJ, QEMM, RFG, SDS, SLVO, SVAL, UCON, XLB, AEP, IVZ, AMAT, BHLB, CLF, DVN, PEAK, KNX, MRVL, MAS, MAT, NHI, OXY, OKE, PEG, SAIA, XPO, SWKS, SNN, ETV, ACM, NTG, AMRC, AY, CWEN, IEA, ASIX, AZRE, EH, SRAC, QS, BYLD, CNRG, ESG, FTXO, FXF, HDMV, IEFA, IHAK, RNMC, RNSC, SHYD, SPMO, VTV,

IBM, T, ABBV, ETG, PFE, SUB, LMT, HYLS, FUMB, ENPH, FIXD, FMB, FTSL, FMHI, XLF, HON, MSFT, TSLA, FVD, NLY, ENB, ABT, BAC, FPE, TXN, VSTO, PLTR, NOBL, QQQ, SPY, PG, WFC, AXP, CAT, CSCO, EPD, INTC, JPM, MHI, RDVY, SMH, VGT, BRK.B, DIS, ARCC, TFC, BIIB, CSX, C, JNJ, MS, CLM, AVGO, OFED, FDM, FDN, FXH, PSI, BP, BMY, CCL, CVX, KO, XOM, SFST, VZ, WKHS, ACP, DKNG, CIBR, DIA, FXO, XLI, XOP, AMT, CMCSA, F, GS, GOOGL, LRCX, MGM, NKE, PPL, PGR, CRM, UNP, UPS, WPC, WYNN, HNW, MOS, NCLH, OCGN, SQ, AMPY, SKLZ, BOND, EEM, EFA, FDT, FXR, LIT, PBE, PGX, QCLN, SCHX, SLQD, LOW, MRK, PRU, QCOM, O, SYY, TGT, VOD, WAB, WMT, FFA, PGP, BGY, UIHC, FANG, JD, BCSF, FEP, FEX, IPAY, SCHA, SDIV, SLYG, VWO, XLE, Reduced Positions: LMBS, MMIN, FTSM, BLOK, GLD, PCI, PKO, IYK, HYG, ORCC, IWC, LQD, ARKG, MO, SRLN, ARKW, PYPL, IWM, JPI, MIC, SCHP, SLV, AMZN, SB, FV, FDL, BGX, SPLV, SCHD, VTA, MBWM, UTF, ARKK, EMLP, XLY, GLTR, IAU, IEF, IPO, MJ, RYT, SLYV, TAN, TDIV, VXF, NEE, WMB, PEP, PHK, PBCT, EOD, CG, BEN, ECC, TDOC, DUK, YUMC, BND, IGIB, HYT, VB, APD, IDXX, XLK, MTZ, XLV, SPG, ADBE, DNP, EVV, EELV, MA, EDF, SPWH, HYMB, HDV, REZI, FXD, U, FTA, FBT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF, Proterra Inc, sells IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC owns 695 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - 354,883 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,027 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) - 173,943 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 113,330 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 87,577 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41%

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 87,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 91,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.155300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $15.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 43,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 84,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.89 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 59,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8128.57%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.88 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $12.37.