Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Ban

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Ban

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wagner Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF, Proterra Inc, sells IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC owns 695 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wagner+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - 354,883 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,027 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  3. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) - 173,943 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  4. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 113,330 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 87,577 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41%
New Purchase: RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 87,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 87,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 91,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (HYLV)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.155300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proterra Inc (PTRA)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $15.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 43,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 84,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.89 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 59,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8128.57%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (ACTC)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28.

Sold Out: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: PIMCO Floating Rate Income Fund (PFL)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.88 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $12.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wagner Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider