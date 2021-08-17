Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: ESGV, EAGG, BSTZ, BCAT, NUSC, SCHB, TLRY, TLRY, VGK, CASH, SCCO, NBB, BMEZ, IXUS, CWT, DS, RJF, FRA, CQP, TTSH, NARI, ASO, EUSB, FFTY, HDV, VIGI, VPU, VYMI, AINV, BLDR, CVLG, MSTR, SIVB, MAIN, GBAB, COUP, DMTK, CHPT, CHPT, BNTX, VRM, 4LRA, AFRM, RBLX, FALN, FXO, HYLB, PKW, QQQJ, SPHQ, ABR, RIOT, CCJ, CLF, VALE, DTE, DISCA, RDY, EGAN, IT, GLAD, IDCC, KEQU, LOGI, LPX, MED, MSI, NYCB, NWL, OGE, PAA, RMD, RIO, RHI, SHW, WPC, NCA, HQL, NBW, HPF, HTD, QRTEA, BGS, DEX, OESX, SRNE, STLA, IVR, PBA, EPAM, SUN, PAGP, LITE, Z, RIV, EDIT, YUMC, KRP, AVLR, FUTU, MNRL, BRMK, LMND, LI, CPNG, OGN, ARKW, ESGE, FEP, FLOT, FXH, ICLN, IJK, IJS, KRE, PCY, PSCT, PZT, RPG, RWK, VOOV, ATRS, AHT, BCX, NBRV, DCF, HUT, QLGN, MTCR,
These are the top 5 holdings of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 612,029 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 925,633 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,910 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 191,206 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 462,221 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 126,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.718500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 180,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 925,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 18,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 255.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 271,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 369.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 354,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 38.52%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35.Sold Out: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 74.84%. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 6,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 33.93%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 9,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4%. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 44,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.92%. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 27,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 24.15%. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $139.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 11,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.76%. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $281.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 858 shares as of 2021-06-30.
