Horizon Investments, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Investment company Horizon Investments, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Horizon Investments, LLC owns 453 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 2,179,978 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 5,339,396 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,381,149 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 4,802,676 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,191,886 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 2,179,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 5,339,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 1,381,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 4,802,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 1,191,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 2,499,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.