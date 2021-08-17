Dada Group's JDDJ Releases Report: On-demand Consumption of Snack Food

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that JDDJ Data Research Institute released the Report on On-demand Consumption Trend of Snack Food. Based on JDDJ's big data, O2O experience, and close partnership with PepsiCo Food, the Report provides the first-hand data-driven observations and insights into the latest on-demand economy trends of snack food in China.

As more and more people embrace on-demand consumption, JDDJ sees rapid growth in the snack food category. The snack food customer features diverse customer groups, all channels, all scenarios, and all regions. These users on JDDJ have diverse shopping preferences ranging from mango-flavored chocolate to sauerkraut-flavored potato chips. Gourmet snacks are instantly available thanks to the convenient one-hour delivery service.

According to the Report, JDDJ witnessed sales of snack food grow by 91% in 2020. Puffed food, chocolates, and biscuits are the TOP3 popular categories, while wafers, bulk food, and chocolates see the fastest year-on-year increase. More and more people turn to on-demand retail platforms to satisfy their demand for snack food. And they tend to buy snack foods on JDDJ at the supermarket stores they previously visited, and supermarkets account for 80% of the snack sales. As on-demand consumption becomes more common, customers also buy snacks at convenience stores and grocery stores on on-demand retail platforms in addition to hypermarkets. Potato chips and spicy strips are the favored snacks for daily consumption, while chocolate gift boxes are most popular at festive occasions.

Dada Group has been one of the key growth drivers for leading brands, providing not only one-hour delivery service, but also sales and marketing value for brand owners. In April 2020, during the vacation marketing campaign jointly launched by JDDJ and PepsiCo Foods, participating snack brands saw a 220% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. In August 2020, JDDJ cooperated with Yili, P&G, Mars Wrigley and Mondelēz to hold the exclusive Super Fan Day marketing event. The total sales of participating brands saw an increase of 3 times year-on-year growth.

Leveraging its strong capabilities in omni-channel retail, JDDJ now maintains cooperation with over 150 well-known brands. In terms of digital marketing, JDDJ initiates and operates a series of marketing IPs, such as Super Brand Day and Supermarket Brand Season, to promote sales growth. Leveraging JD's devoted strategic support, Dada Group will continue to empower retail and brand partners, provide consumers with superior experience, and achieve a win-win cooperation for all.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

