Michael Schulz joins VEON leadership team as Group Chief People Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 17, 2021

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces Michael Schulz has been appointed as VEON's Group Chief People Officer.

Michael joins VEON from Puma Energy, where he led the company's People and Culture function and was a member of its Group Executive Committee. Michael previously held senior human resources roles at Petrofac and LafargeHolcim.

In his new role, Michael joins VEON's Group Executive Committee and will be appointed to the boards of directors of a number of the Group's operating companies.

"Our people are our most valuable asset in executing VEON's growth strategy", said Kaan Terzioğlu, VEON's Chief Executive Officer. "Michael Schulz, who joins our Group executive team today, will be a tremendous resource in supporting VEON's leadership in talent management and continuity across our operating companies and HQ operations."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.  For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute our operating model, governance and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

VEON Contacts

Communications & Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

[email protected]

Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

favicon.png?sn=LN77010&sd=2021-08-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-schulz-joins-veon-leadership-team-as-group-chief-people-officer-301356301.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN77010&Transmission_Id=202108170100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN77010&DateId=20210817
