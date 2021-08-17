Logo
Alzecure Gives Live Streamed Strategy Update on Alzheimer's Disease and NeuroreStore on September 1

ACCESSWIRE
Aug 17, 2021
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (

STO:ALZCUR, Financial) (FRA:AC6, Financial)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that it will give a live streamed update focusing on its project platform NeuroRestore and Alzheimer's disease on September 1 at 09:00 CEST. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and discussion led by Fredrik Thor, analyst at Redeye.

Martin Jönsson, CEO at AlzeCure, together with Johan Sandin, CSO, and Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research, will present the NeuroRestore platform and the clinical development plan for the company's leading drug candidate ACD856. In addition, Professor Maria Eriksdotter, M.D., PhD, at the Karolinska Institute, will give her view on the neurotrophins BDNF / NGF and potential link to and therapeutic role in Alzheimer's disease.

Watch the livestream on September 1 at 09:00 CEST via:
https://www.redeye.se/events/816325/strategy-update-alzecure-pharma-2

More information and registration:
https://www.lyyti.in/Strategy_Update_AlzeCure_Pharma_4394

The presentation will be held in English.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
[email protected]

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is extremely limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure® aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development to early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 [email protected] , is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

AlzeCure gives live streamed strategy update on Alzheimer's disease and NeuroRestore on September 1

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660083/Alzecure-Gives-Live-Streamed-Strategy-Update-on-Alzheimers-Disease-and-NeuroreStore-on-September-1

