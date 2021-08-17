SolarWinds Enables DataOps for All With Free DBA xPress Tool

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced its SolarWinds%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+DBA+xPress product is now available as a free tool. For data professionals who need to understand how a data environment is visually structured, DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft® SQL Server®cloud migrations at no cost.

According to data pro respondents in The+SolarWinds+Query+Report+2021%3A+Database+Priorities+and+Pitfalls, DataOps offers several benefits, including functional benefits such as increased efficiency/productivity among teams; reduced manual effort; automated management processes; and enabling faster access to actionable business intelligence/decision making.

However, while the benefits are clear, implementation is the biggest barrier to greater DataOps adoption. Respondents reported a lack of proper training/education/tooling (44%) and a lack of resources/budget (44%) as the leading challenges to implementing DataOps, followed closely by difficulty securing buy-in from business leadership (33%).

As more organizations seek the benefits of DataOps strategies, it’ll be imperative in the near term to deliver value through data. DBA xPress will help tech pros tackle this head on—for free—and help them move one step closer to implementing a successful DataOps strategy.

“As digital transformation continues to accelerate across industries, we’re seeing more businesses start to prioritize their move to the cloud. But as teams—especially database managers—start to break down cloud migration requirements, it quickly becomes apparent how time-consuming and costly it can be,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “To succeed in migrating from one environment to another, teams need to optimize their data to maximize the performance of cloud-hosted databases and adopt solutions that enable DataOps practices to drive efficiency and productivity. We’re hoping to kickstart and simplify this optimization process for DBAs, DevOps teams, tech pros, and business leaders alike by offering DBA xPress for free.”

DBA xPress helps data teams understand schema and data differences and data dependencies as part of the database re-architecture process when preparing for Microsoft SQL Servercloud migrations. Data pros need to manage moving code and data from on-premises to cloud environments—especially in an organization’s change management pipeline from application development to production—and the ability to automatically compare data and schemas ensure successful migrations.

DBA xPress highlights include the ability to:

Compare databases and synchronize the schema and data within them

Automate schema and data synchronization via command line interface (CLI)

Analyze dependencies and connections among tables, users, functions, and security policies

Browse the content of SQL Server databases, access the scripts for each object, and export them

