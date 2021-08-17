Logo
SolarWinds Enables DataOps for All With Free DBA xPress Tool

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SolarWinds (

NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced its SolarWinds%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+DBA+xPress product is now available as a free tool. For data professionals who need to understand how a data environment is visually structured, DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft® SQL Server®cloud migrations at no cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005078/en/

SolarWinds_DBA_xPress_Screenshot.jpg

DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft® SQL Server® cloud migrations at no cost. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to data pro respondents in The+SolarWinds+Query+Report+2021%3A+Database+Priorities+and+Pitfalls, DataOps offers several benefits, including functional benefits such as increased efficiency/productivity among teams; reduced manual effort; automated management processes; and enabling faster access to actionable business intelligence/decision making.

However, while the benefits are clear, implementation is the biggest barrier to greater DataOps adoption. Respondents reported a lack of proper training/education/tooling (44%) and a lack of resources/budget (44%) as the leading challenges to implementing DataOps, followed closely by difficulty securing buy-in from business leadership (33%).

As more organizations seek the benefits of DataOps strategies, it’ll be imperative in the near term to deliver value through data. DBA xPress will help tech pros tackle this head on—for free—and help them move one step closer to implementing a successful DataOps strategy.

“As digital transformation continues to accelerate across industries, we’re seeing more businesses start to prioritize their move to the cloud. But as teams—especially database managers—start to break down cloud migration requirements, it quickly becomes apparent how time-consuming and costly it can be,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “To succeed in migrating from one environment to another, teams need to optimize their data to maximize the performance of cloud-hosted databases and adopt solutions that enable DataOps practices to drive efficiency and productivity. We’re hoping to kickstart and simplify this optimization process for DBAs, DevOps teams, tech pros, and business leaders alike by offering DBA xPress for free.”

DBA xPress helps data teams understand schema and data differences and data dependencies as part of the database re-architecture process when preparing for Microsoft SQL Servercloud migrations. Data pros need to manage moving code and data from on-premises to cloud environments—especially in an organization’s change management pipeline from application development to production—and the ability to automatically compare data and schemas ensure successful migrations.

DBA xPress highlights include the ability to:

  • Compare databases and synchronize the schema and data within them
  • Automate schema and data synchronization via command line interface (CLI)
  • Analyze dependencies and connections among tables, users, functions, and security policies
  • Browse the content of SQL Server databases, access the scripts for each object, and export them

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (

NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and Database Administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005078r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005078/en/

