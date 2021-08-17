eGain Virtual Financial Coach™ Experiences Early Success with Credit Unions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

eGain Virtual Financial Coach™ Experiences Early Success with Credit Unions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

85% of users rate their personalized coaching plan achievable

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain ( EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that 25 credit unions have deployed the eGain Virtual Financial Coach since its launch in March earlier this year.

Thousands of consumers are already using the Coach for advice and user feedback has been positive. Once the Coach develops a personalized coaching plan for a customer, it engages her in a continuous conversation with proactive, behavioral nudges via messaging and digital channels.

  • 85% users say that the personalized plan prescribed by the Coach is achievable.
  • 88% users say that the coaching experience is valuable.

Matt Duthler, Marketing Director at Northland Area Federal Credit Union said: “Northland is thrilled to be able to provide the Virtual Coach to our members. We know our members have a pressing need for financial advice. The Coach is a fun, personal, and a motivating way to help our members save more money, improve their credit score, make that big purchase, and improve their financial health.”

Pre-packaged with financial counseling best practices from GreenPath, eGain Virtual Financial Coach enables credit unions to deliver high-quality, AI-powered financial advice at scale. As a 100% turnkey solution, the Coach can be configured, personalized, and activated within minutes for a credit union or bank.

“This is not your typical chatbot,” explained Rick Bialobrzeski, GreenPath’s Chief Business Development Officer. “It offers users 24/7 access to customized advice about their credit. Users feel like they’re getting expert advice from a seasoned financial counselor.”

“Credit Union executives tell us how they have been looking for an intelligent, turnkey financial coaching solution forever,” said Evan Siegel, VP of eGain Financial Services AI. “We are thrilled to deliver this innovative service, in partnership with GreenPath, to our communities.”

More Information

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Powered by knowledge, AI and analytics, our top-rated cloud software enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: [email protected]

Phone: 408 636 4514
www.eGain.com
ti?nf=ODMxMDE0NSM0MzYxMTU4IzIwMjkzNjk=
eGain-Corporation.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment