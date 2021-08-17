Logo
Johnson Controls names Mandeville to lead Corporate Development, drive M&A and partnership growth strategy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

- François Mandeville to lead M&A function and help drive business growth strategy

- Mandeville brings wealth of corporate development leadership experience from Danaher and Agilent Technologies

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 17, 2021

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that François Mandeville has joined the company as its Corporate Development Officer. Mandeville will play a lead role in the selection, execution and integration of mergers and acquisitions that further the company's business growth strategy.

François Mandeville to lead M&A function and help drive business growth strategy

Mandeville reports to Johnson Controls Executive Vice President and CFO Olivier Leonetti and will work with Scott Simon, vice president, Corporate Development, on a smooth transition and handover as Simon continues to support Leonetti on a number of strategic activities throughout this fiscal year.

"I am very excited about the skills, experience and passion that François brings to Johnson Controls as we continue to advance our growth strategy, addressing the compelling market opportunity ahead and helping our customers meet important sustainability and decarbonization goals," said Olivier Leonetti, CFO. "Johnson Controls is leading the digital transformation for Smart Buildings that is necessary to deliver on our vision for healthy people, places and planet, and Francois is ideally positioned to find and secure the best opportunities for us to continue that leadership for our customers."

"I want to thank Scott Simon for his vision and leadership in securing a strong and lasting foundation for Johnson Controls' corporate development strategy," added Leonetti. "Francois will build on our existing inorganic growth strategy that focuses on capturing new capabilities in services, digital technology, and high-growth vertical market opportunities, working with our leadership team to identify new high-value opportunities."

Mandeville is based at the company's North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, responsible for the overall global corporate development team, including setting the direction, strategy and governance for the function.

Prior to joining Johnson Controls, Mandeville most recently worked at Danaher Corporation as senior vice president, business development for the company's life sciences platform. In this role he was responsible for creating winning strategies that shaped the organic and inorganic growth of the business from $2.2 billion in 2011 to more than $15 billion in 2021.

Before his career at Danaher, he worked 25 years at Agilent Technologies (a spin-off of Hewlett-Packard Company) leading R&D teams, new business incubation, M&A target identification and integration in several industries including telecommunications testing, printing, chemical analysis and life sciences.

Mandeville earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique in Montréal, Canada.

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Antonella Franzen

Chaz Bickers

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: 224.307.0655

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



Ryan Edelman

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545

Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

johnson_controls_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG77158&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-names-mandeville-to-lead-corporate-development-drive-ma-and-partnership-growth-strategy-301356487.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG77158&Transmission_Id=202108170700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG77158&DateId=20210817
