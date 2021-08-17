LiveXLive Will Exclusively Stream The iHeartRadio Album Release Party With CHVRCHES In Celebration Of "Screen Violence"

PR Newswire

WHAT: iHeartMedia presents the "iHeartRadio Album Release Party with CHVRCHES," an exclusive concert on Thursday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. PT to celebrate the release of their new album "Screen Violence," which will be released the next day, August 27 via Glassnote. Hosted by Booker, the event will feature an intimate live performance and interview at the iHeartRadio Theater LA.





Fans can tune into a free video stream on LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX ). The event will also broadcast across iHeartMedia's mainstream Hot AC and AC radio stations.



WHEN: Live Video Stream:

• Thursday, August 26 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT on LiveXLive





Radio Broadcast:

• Thursday, August 26 at 10pm ET/7pm PT on iHeartMedia's Alternative Radio Stations



WHO: CHVRCHES emerged with their 2013 breakthrough album The Bones Of What You Believe, peaking at #9 (UK), 12 (US) and #13 (AUS), entering the coveted BBC Sound Of list, and making their debut TV performances on Jimmy Fallon and Jools Holland. In 2015, they self-produced their second album, Every Open Eye, peaking at #4 (UK), #8 (US) and #3 (AUS), before releasing a new version of their single 'Bury It' featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams. In 2018, CHVRCHES worked with GRAMMY Producer Of The Year, Greg Kurstin, on Love Is Dead, with additional collaboration from Dave Stewart of Eurythmics and Matt Berninger of The National. The album peaked at #7 (UK), #11 (US) and #7 (AUS). Since their breakthrough, CHVRCHES have received widespread critical acclaim, extensively toured around the world and appeared at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, SXSW and Summer Sonic to name just a few. Earlier this year, CHVRCHES returned with 'He Said She Said' and 'How Not To Drown' featuring Robert Smith of The Cure, alongside announcing their new album Screen Violence, recorded and self-produced remotely in lockdown, due August 27.

