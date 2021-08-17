OTC Markets Group Welcomes Laramide Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM; OTCQX: LMRXF), company engaged in the exploration and development of uranium assets based in the United States and Australia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Laramide Resources Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Laramide Resources Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LMRXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Marc Henderson, Laramide President & CEO stated, "With our large U.S. uranium project portfolio, and focus on expanding our exposure and profile with private and institutional U.S. investors, we are pleased to have direct access to this transparent and efficient quotation and trading platform."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is a publicly listed company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in the United States and Australia. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), both under the symbol LAM, and on the OTCQX under the symbol "LMRXF". Laramide provides investors exposure to high-quality uranium assets through its portfolio of uranium projects chosen for their production potential, including the advanced Churchrock in-situ recovery (ISR) Project in the United States, Westmoreland in Australia and two development-stage assets, La Sal and La Jara Mesa, in the United States. Laramide also owns a large greenfield exploration opportunity (the Murphy Uranium Project) in the Northern Territory of Australia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

