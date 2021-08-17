Hamilton Lane Announces Plan to Offset its Emissions through Projects that Cut Carbon and Improve Lives

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hamilton Lane Announces Plan to Offset its Emissions through Projects that Cut Carbon and Improve Lives

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced plans to offset carbon emissions associated with the firm's business activities, as part of its ongoing commitment to ESG and sustainability.

Hamilton_Lane_Logo.jpg

Hamilton Lane has strategically partnered with climate and sustainable development expert ClimateCare to offset its 2019 and 2020 emissions, and intends to continue to do so going forward. The partnership will offset carbon dioxide emissions, a primary driver of global warming, through initiatives including a wind power project in India and two world-leading clean cooking projects in Bangladesh and Ghana. These clean cooking projects not only cut carbon emissions, helping tackle climate change, but also improve lives by halving fuel bills for families and reducing exposure to toxic fumes. By cutting fuel requirements, the projects also reduce deforestation and protect precious habitat.

Paul Yett, Director of ESG and Sustainability, commented: "This is an important step for us as a firm, and we are happy to be working with the team at ClimateCare, who have two decades of experience running some of the most innovative and largest voluntary carbon offsetting programs in the world. The partnership with ClimateCare allows us to take responsibility for our carbon footprint and is an important step in tackling climate change and improving people's lives."

This development is the latest in Hamilton Lane's long-standing focus on ESG and sustainability. We began formally issuing an ESG Questionnaire to fund managers in 2010; established our Responsible Investment Committee (RIC) in 2012, and our investment teams have long incorporated ESG considerations into their investment processes. We raised our first dedicated Impact Opportunities Fund in 2019 and launched our second Impact Opportunities Fund earlier this year," Yett said.

Earlier this year, the firm relocated its headquarters to a newly constructed office building in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. With its completion, the building is on track to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating, as well as LEED Silver and Fitwel certifications. The design incorporates key factors identified by the World Green Building Council, and the firm has implemented new waste-reduction measures within the new headquarters, viewing the building as another means to improve the environment and the health of employees through the work environment.

To learn more about Hamilton Lane's ESG and sustainability efforts, read our Sustainability Report.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 475 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $757 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $92 billion in discretionary assets and $665 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

favicon.png?sn=PH76203&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-announces-plan-to-offset-its-emissions-through-projects-that-cut-carbon-and-improve-lives-301355904.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH76203&Transmission_Id=202108170700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH76203&DateId=20210817
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment