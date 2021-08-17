Zimmer Biomet to Unveil New Clinical Data and Portfolio of Innovative Technologies at AAOS 2021 Annual Meeting

PR Newswire

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced six data presentations at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting scheduled to be held on August 31 to September 3 in San Diego. The accepted data include a podium presentation showcasing PersonaIQ®, the Company's investigational smart knee implant developed in partnership with Canary Medical and currently under review by the FDA, and three posters on the clinical utility and value of Zimmer Biomet's remote care management platform, mymobility® with Apple Watch®.

"We are excited to share new data and showcase the newest additions to our innovative and comprehensive portfolio of products and technologies designed to restore mobility and transform the patient experience," said Ivan Tornos, Chief Operating Officer of Zimmer Biomet. "This year, we're proud to preview our investigational smart knee implant, alongside ROSA Hip, which is currently under review by the FDA for robotically-assisted anterior hip replacement. ROSA Hip and Persona IQ, once cleared, will be featured as a part of our ZBEdge Connected Intelligence suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies."

Following are the details of the scheduled data presentations at AAOS 2021:

Podium Sessions

Paper 458 - A Smartwatch Paired Mobile Application Provides Postoperative Self-Directed Rehabilitation Without Compromising Patient Outcomes: A Randomized Controlled Trial

Lead Presenter: Krishna Tripuraneni , MD, FAAOS

Session: Adult Reconstruction Knee IV

September 2, 2021

8:50AM – 8:55AM PT

Ballroom 6A



- Lead Presenter: , MD, FAAOS Session: Adult Reconstruction Knee IV – Ballroom 6A Paper 459 - The Talking Knee is a Reality: Remote Patient Monitoring Prosthesis for Total Knee Arthroplasty

Lead Presenter: Fred D. Cushner , MD, FAAOS, Hospital for Special Surgery

Session: Adult Reconstruction Knee IV

September 2, 2021

9:00AM – 9:05AM PT

Ballroom 6A



Lead Presenter: , MD, FAAOS, Hospital for Special Surgery Session: Adult Reconstruction Knee IV – Ballroom 6A Paper 509 - 7-Year Radiographic and Clinical Follow-Up of Vitamin E-Diffused Polyethylene Liners in Total Hip Arthroplasty: Findings from a Prospective, International, Multicenter Study of 977 Patients

Lead Presenter: Charles R. Bragdon , PhD, Mass General Hospital

Session: Adult Reconstruction Hip V

September 2, 2021

11:20AM – 11:25AM PT

Ballroom 6B

Poster Presentations - September 2, 2021, 7:00AM – 5:00PM PT (Academy Hall – Sails Pavilion)

P0542 - The Recovery Curve for Physical Activity Following Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty Using Average Daily Step Counts Measured with a Smartphone-based Care Platform and Smart Watch

P0528 - The Relationship of Common Patient Reported Outcomes and Passively Collected Outcome Measures in Adult Reconstruction

P0765 - Use of a Smartphone-based Care Platform After Primary Joint Arthroplasty: A Prospective Randomized Trial

Full abstracts of the planned presentations will be available on the AAOS website on August 31, 2021, at https://www.aaos.org/annual/education/browse-education/.

Exhibit Booth Information

Zimmer Biomet is planning to showcase its latest integrated digital and robotic technologies at Booth #2535. Click HERE to visit the Company's virtual exhibit booth which will go live on August 31, 2021.

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Apple Watch® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc.

