Stagwell (STGW) To Host Investor Introduction Event In September 2021

Hybrid event hosted from state-of-the-art global campus at 1 World Trade Center will unveil the world's newest holding company's roadmap to transform marketing

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today it will host an investor event on September 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. Credentialed press are invited to register. Visit this link to reserve a spot.

The hybrid event will feature presentations from Stagwell executives, including Chairman and CEO Mark Penn, Chief Financial Officer Frank Lanuto, and President Jay Leveton, and more.

The event will be hosted at Stagwell's global campus at 1 World Trade Center in Manhattan, N.Y., and streamed live via video webcast. A recording of the presentation will be available after the event on Stagwell's website, www.stagwellglobal.com.

Earlier this month, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and MDC Partners combined to form Stagwell, a top-10 global marketing services company built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell. Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

