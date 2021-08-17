Cresco Labs to Acquire a Top Performing Maryland Dispensary, Blair Wellness Center

%3Cb%3ECresco+Labs%3C%2Fb%3E (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Blair Wellness, LLC (“Blair Wellness”), a Baltimore, Maryland medical cannabis dispensary (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.

“We’re pleased to announce the signing of another immediately accretive acquisition in a key U.S. cannabis market. This acquisition of Blair Wellness will represent a step toward building a meaningful, material position for Cresco Labs in Maryland – a state with tremendous growth potential over the coming years,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs. “Our retail team consistently demonstrates the efficiency and effectiveness of the Sunnyside operating model, with our stores generating more revenue than respective state averages – Blair Wellness is no different, with revenue consistently higher than double the Maryland state average. As we expand operations across our footprint, we will continue to add high volume dispensaries that drive depth in strategic markets and complement our wholesale operations. We look forward to the incredible Blair Wellness team joining the Cresco Family!”

Operational Highlights

One of the top performing dispensaries in Maryland

6,500 sq. ft. building located minutes from downtown Baltimore and centrally located between the city’s numerous universities

Strong patient/customer retention from more than three years operating in market

Maryland Market Highlights

18 th most populous state in the U.S. with approx. 6 million people

most populous state in the U.S. with approx. 6 million people Robust medical market growth with annualized retail sales over $500M

Constructive commentary from Maryland House and Senate on an adult-use bill in 2022

Transaction Details

The Transaction implies a 1.8x 2021 revenue multiple, satisfied through the payment of cash and a twenty-four (24) month promissory note. The Transaction will be completed on a cash-free, debt-free basis with a mutually agreed upon normalized target level of working capital. The cash consideration would be payable upon closing of the Transaction.

The closing of the Transaction is subject to, among other things, the approval and receipt of all required CSE and regulatory approvals.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

