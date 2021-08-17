Piedmont Lithium, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 21, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Piedmont Lithium, Inc. ( PLL) investors that acquired shares between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021. Investors have until September 21, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

Reuters reported on July 20, 2021 that a majority of county officials in Gaston County, North Carolina say they may delay or block Piedmont’s plan to build the largest lithium mine in the U.S., as a result of Piedmont failing to inform them of any potential environmental impacts, including effects on noise, dust, vibrations, water and air quality.

Piedmont has repeatedly delayed the process, despite promising investors as early as 2018 that it would obtain permits by 2019. Piedmont cancelled a planned meeting with county commissioners in March 2021, with three days’ notice, leading one commissioner to say, “This has been the worst rollout of a project from a company I’ve ever seen.” Piedmont has previously told investors it was “not aware” of any potential roadblocks to receiving permitting, despite the fact that they had not yet presented any information to the county government.

In 2020, Piedmont signed a deal with Tesla, causing its stock to skyrocket, with its proposed mine on track to be the largest lithium mine in the US.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 21, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising