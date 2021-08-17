Truist announces retirement of Christopher L. Henson

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist ( NYSE:TFC, Financial) today announced that Chris Henson, head of banking and insurance and a member of the executive leadership team, has announced his intent to retire effective Sept. 30, 2021, after more than 36 years of dedicated service.

"As I reflect on my time at Truist and in the financial services industry, I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with incredibly talented and dedicated teams who make the lives of clients and communities better daily," Henson said.

"Since joining our company in 1985, Chris has been instrumental in building and shaping Truist," said Truist Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. "Through his humble, unassuming style of leadership, Chris' wisdom and insights have been invaluable to help guide our company through decades of momentous change and success."

"Chris has been at the heart of Truist's efforts to inspire and build better lives and communities," said Truist President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Rogers Jr. "We all will truly miss him and wish him and his family the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

Before his current role, Henson had served as president of Truist predecessor BB&T Corporation and BB&T (bank subsidiary) since 2016. In 2009, Henson was named chief operating officer, after serving as chief financial officer since 2005. He joined BB&T's executive management team and was named assistant chief financial officer in 2004.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $522 billion as of June 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-retirement-of-christopher-l-henson-301356677.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation