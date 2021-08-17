Farmmi Drives Increased Sales in North America

PR Newswire

LISHUI, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the continuing success of its international expansion strategy with the latest new customer sales order through its subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.. The latest order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms, and dried and sliced Shiitake mushrooms. The customer, a Canadian international trading company, specializes in importing and distributing Asian food products in the greater Vancouver area, Calgary and Winnipeg.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with our growth in international markets. Demand is being driven by consumers' desire for more healthy and nutritional options, which mushrooms fulfill as one of nature's true superfoods. Both nutritious and delicious, mushrooms provide important vitamins and minerals, essential for a healthy body and active lifestyle. We have a very strong competitive position anchored by our long-term supply chain relationships to guarantee high-quality supply and proven end-to-end logistics to ensure freshness for our customers."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China and the size of the worldwide mushroom market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmmi-drives-increased-sales-in-north-america-301356364.html

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.