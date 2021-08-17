Logo
I-Mab to Provide Business and Corporate Updates and Report Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 on August 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call Scheduled at 7:00 a.m. ET (Mandarin) and 8:00 a.m. ET (English)

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 17, 2021

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced it will provide business and corporate updates and report financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The Company's management will host conference calls to discuss the results and updates.

I_MAB_Logo.jpg

On August 31, 2021, a Mandarin session conference call will be held at 7:00 a.m. ET, and an English session conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference calls can be accessed by the following Zoom links:

Mandarin Session

Meeting URL:

https://zoom.us/j/96267698618?pwd=S3p1NzZqdzdtQnZmS2lEbUpkeGk5Zz09

Meeting ID:

962 6769 8618

Password:

781902

English Session

Meeting URL:

https://zoom.us/j/99563840425?pwd=VTNTbUNFOHJhY1ptZFpkbU93WDBKUT09

Meeting ID:

995 6384 0425

Password:

819127

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development, and soon commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transition from a clinical-stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facilities, and commercial capability. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong, and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6057 5709

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363

favicon.png?sn=CN77518&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-provide-business-and-corporate-updates-and-report-financial-results-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2021-on-august-31-2021-301356683.html

SOURCE I-Mab

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN77518&Transmission_Id=202108170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN77518&DateId=20210817
