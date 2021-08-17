Logo
Hughes Awarded IDIQ Contract by U.S. Air Force to Offer Enterprise Satellite Networking Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Contract Provides Hughes the Opportunity to Power the Advanced Battle Management System for Joint All Domain Command and Control

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 17, 2021

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced that it has been awarded one of several prime positions on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $950,000,000 by the U.S. Air Force to support its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). Hughes will offer flexible satellite communications solutions that leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable ABMS, part of the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort to deliver information accessibility to the warfighter.

HUGHES_NETWORK_SYSTEMS__LLC.jpg

Our leading, open standard, interoperable network solutions enable Department of Defense networks to operate as one.

"This opportunity reflects our leadership in engineering open standard, interoperable network solutions that enable Department of Defense networks to operate as one," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of the Defense and Intelligence Systems Division at Hughes. "We look forward to bringing intelligent, multi-transport technologies, such as our unique Terminal Management Agent, to deploy the resilient networking the Air Force requires for mission assurance."

This IDIQ contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

For more information about Hughes Defense, visit defense.hughes.com.

About Hughes Network Systems
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow @HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Hughes_Network_Systems_Operations_Center.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH76742&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-awarded-idiq-contract-by-us-air-force-to-offer-enterprise-satellite-networking-solutions-301356227.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH76742&Transmission_Id=202108170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH76742&DateId=20210817
