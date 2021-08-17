Hughes Awarded IDIQ Contract by U.S. Air Force to Offer Enterprise Satellite Networking Solutions

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced that it has been awarded one of several prime positions on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $950,000,000 by the U.S. Air Force to support its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). Hughes will offer flexible satellite communications solutions that leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable ABMS, part of the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort to deliver information accessibility to the warfighter.

Our leading, open standard, interoperable network solutions enable Department of Defense networks to operate as one.

"This opportunity reflects our leadership in engineering open standard, interoperable network solutions that enable Department of Defense networks to operate as one," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of the Defense and Intelligence Systems Division at Hughes. "We look forward to bringing intelligent, multi-transport technologies, such as our unique Terminal Management Agent, to deploy the resilient networking the Air Force requires for mission assurance."

This IDIQ contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

