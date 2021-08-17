VersaBank Initiates Closed Ecosystem Testing of Revolutionary VCAD Digital Deposit Receipts on Stellar Blockchain

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

VersaBank Initiates Closed Ecosystem Testing of Revolutionary VCAD Digital Deposit Receipts on Stellar Blockchain

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, ON, Aug. 17, 2021

– Start of Testing Marks Important Milestone in Path to Planned Full Commercial Launch of VCAD

LONDON, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VB), a leader in digital banking and cyber security solutions, today announced that it has initiated closed ecosystem testing of its VCAD Digital Deposit Receipts (DDRs) to validate the security, processes, procedures and protocols. Testing is being conducted in partnership with VersaBank's partner for VCAD, Stablecorp, with transactions initially occurring on the public and live Stellar blockchain, and plans to execute similar transactions on the Algorand blockchain in the near future.

VersaBank_VersaBank_Initiates_Closed_Ecosystem_Testing_of_Revolu.jpg

Under the closed ecosystem testing, the Bank employed a de minimis amount of its own Canadian dollar funds as a deposit to issue the equivalent digital deposit receipts in the form of 50,000 VCADs, which have been "minted" using the Stellar blockchain. A limited number of designated VersaBank personnel were provided with these VCADs to test real-world use by engaging in actual person-to-person transactions, such as paying for theoretical goods or service. The VersaBank personnel will, as part of ongoing tests, redeem VCADs, which will be "burned", and the Canadian dollars on deposit released. As will be the case when VCAD is commercially launched to the general public, critical steps in the VCAD minting and burning processes are verified using VersaBank's VersaVault®, which enables regimented approval of such steps by multiple personnel, ensuring the integrity of the processes and transactions. Any VCADs minted during the closed ecosystem test will at all times be in the control of VersaBank.

"Our closed ecosystem testing represents an important milestone toward our planned commercial launch of VCAD," said David Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaBank. "We look forward to reporting on the outcome of the testing when completed."

ABOUT VCAD

VCAD is VersaBank's revolutionary highly-encrypted Digital Deposit Receipt (DDR) offering, with each VCAD unit representing a one-dollar deposit with the Bank. Facilitated by state-of-the-art blockchain technology, VCAD is easily transferable, enabling it to be used as a digital currency, with the highest level of stability and security amongst digital currencies available today, with each VCAD represented by a deposit with an investment-grade issuer.

ABOUT STABLECORP

Stablecorp was founded by 3iQ, Canada's largest cryptoasset manager and Mavennet, a leader in blockchain development. Stablecorp is a leading Canadian fintech firm building bank-grade blockchain technology. In February 2021, Stablecorp entered into a strategic partnership with VersaBank, an A rated Canadian Schedule 1 bank, to develop VCAD. VCAD is a Digital Deposit Receipt issued using VersaBank's VersaVault® technology. This bank backed up issuance model makes VCAD unique in terms of auditability, transparency, and reliability in the global stablecoin space.

ABOUT VERSABANK

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VB and its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade under the symbol VB.PR.A.

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=TO77280&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versabank-initiates-closed-ecosystem-testing-of-revolutionary-vcad-digital-deposit-receipts-on-stellar-blockchain-301356368.html

SOURCE VersaBank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO77280&Transmission_Id=202108170730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO77280&DateId=20210817
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment