PharmAbcine to Participate in Biotechgate Digital Partnering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PharmAbcine to Participate in Biotechgate Digital Partnering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DAEJEON, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2021

DAEJEON, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company will participate in Biotechgate Digital Partnering taking place virtually from August 30September 3, 2021.

PharmAbcineLogo.jpg

Biotechgate Digital Partnering is an event that provides a platform for business development in the field of licensing and collaboration. 14 out of the top 20 big pharma companies and more than 2,700 companies from over 60 countries have participated in the past events.

During the event, PharmAbcine's business development team will hold one-on-one virtual meetings with global pharmas, biotechs, and healthcare companies to discuss potential licensing deals or collaborations for the Company's main pipelines such as olinvacimab, PMC-403, and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2) fully human antibody, is the Company's leading pipeline and is undergoing multiple global clinical trials. Currently, a Phase II olinvacimab mono study for bevacizumab-nonresponding rGBM (recurrent glioblastoma multiforme) patients is taking place at multiple sites in both US and Australia. Also, two Phase Ib olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combo trials in mTNBC and rGBM are still ongoing in Australia.

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-activating fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair damaged blood vessels in a variety of diseases. PMC-403 is currently in development for treating AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), DME (Diabetic Macular Edema), and DR (Diabetic Retinopathy) which are common abnormal vascular-related eye diseases. The Company expects PMC-403 to enter global clinical trials for both ophthalmology and oncology in 2022.

PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody in development for the treatment of various tumor types. VISTA plays a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells and is expressed primarily on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells). Blocking VISTA pathways activates T cells' immune responses and leads to better anti-tumor effects. PMC-309 is expected to enter a global clinical trial in 2022.

Companies can request a business development meeting by registering for the partnering event here.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

For licensing deals, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:

Business Development Team
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +82 70 4279 5100

For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:

IR/PR Team
Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +82 70 4270 2632

Sungjun Park, Associate
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +82 70 4270 2637

favicon.png?sn=CN77251&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmabcine-to-participate-in-biotechgate-digital-partnering-301356342.html

SOURCE PharmAbcine

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN77251&Transmission_Id=202108170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN77251&DateId=20210817
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment