Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Launches 2021 China Battle Championships

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 17, 2021

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, announced today that the Company had launched the 2021 China Battle Championships ("CBC"), an annual street dance competition organized by the Company since 2010. CBC is a platform for street dancers and an internationally recognized street dance professional competition in China. The Company plans to launch the preseason of CBC in August, regular season in September, playoffs in October, and finals in December.

In 2019, CBC was held in 18 cities across China with 14,600 participants; in 2020, CBC was held both online and offline in five cities in China with 4,000 participants. The participants competed in four types of dances: breaking, popping, teenager freestyle, and group dance. As an effort to promote hip-pop cultural exchange between U.S. and China, the Company has invited U.S. street dancers and disc jockeys, including Steffan "Mr. Wiggles" Clemente, Junior Boogaloo, Slim Boogie, and Dj Lean Rock, to serve as judges and guests of the events.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "It is the 11th consecutive year that we have hosted the annual CBC. We have made this year's CBC a strategic initiative because it is the first major event we have held since our listing on Nasdaq and because breakdancing will be a new sport in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. We hope to cultivate more talents for the China Olympic breakdancing team by continually looking for gifted dancers and providing them with training and opportunities to attend competitions."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.popinter.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
President
Phone: 917-609-0333
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN77456&sd=2021-08-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-culture-group-co-ltd-launches-2021-china-battle-championships-301356437.html

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN77456&Transmission_Id=202108170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN77456&DateId=20210817
