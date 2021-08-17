Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This 1,800 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located within The Shoppes at Legacy Park in the heart of the city's premier retail area at 1320 McFarland Blvd. E., #260, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The store will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products. This is Simply Mac's second store in Alabama, with its other store located about 2 hours southeast in Montgomery.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "As a big college football fan, I'm excited to open our newest Simply Mac store in Tuscaloosa, the home of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team who won 3 BCS National Championships and 3 College Football Playoff Championships. Established in 1820, the UofA is a public research university with over 37,000 students located only 5 minutes from our new store. Tuscaloosa, with over 100,000 residents, is also home to Shelton State Community College with over 4,000 students. With the closest Apple store located an hour away in Birmingham, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of the students and residents of Tuscaloosa and the surrounding area."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 52 retail stores in 18 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Tuscaloosa Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 30, 2021, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

