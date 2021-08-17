Logo
Bragg's ORYX Hub Live with Admiral Bet in Serbia

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bragg+Gaming+Group (TSX%3A+BRAG, OTC%3ABRGGD) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), has taken its ORYX Hub content live with Admiral Bet in Serbia, significantly enhancing the operator’s offering.

Following a successful integration, Admiral Bet’s Serbian customers now have access to the wide and diverse games library offered via ORYX Hub, including unique, exclusive and localized content from ORYX RGS partners GAMOMAT, Peter & Sons, CandleBets, Golden Hero, Kalamba, Givme Games.

ORYX Hub features 13,000+ aggregated titles from over 100 providers, including ORYX’s proprietary games as well as a range of content from the industry’s most sought-after suppliers.

The operator can also utilize ORYX’s player engagement tools, including tournaments with real-time leaderboards, free rounds, achievements, and quests, which have been proven to drive player engagement, conversion, retention, loyalty and player value.

Admiral Bet, part of the NOVOMATIC Group, is a leading operator in the regulated Serbian market and offers a comprehensive online casino offering. Bragg’s ORYX Gaming is already an existing partner and trusted supplier to the group in the German and Croatian markets.

ORYX Hub content has proven popular with Serbian players since it entered the regulated market in 2017 and Bragg now works with several operators in the country.

Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer of Bragg Gaming said: “We are thrilled to have taken our ORYX Hub content live with Admiral Bet, a leading operator with a vast client base. Our games have resonated well with Serbian players since we entered the market and this partnership is a testament to the appeal of our offering with the local audience. Together with Admiral Bet, we will further strengthen the reach of our content.”

Bojan Kesić, Head of Business Development at Admiral Bet, said: “The ORYX Hub offering is impressive, featuring content from premium global suppliers. With such a wide selection of games on offer, our customers are certain to find their own favorites whether their preference is themes, mechanics, features or volatility. Adding ORYX’s content to our casino has significantly strengthened our offering.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg+Gaming+Group (TSX%3A+BRAG, OTC%3ABRGGD) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region. Find+out+more.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005089r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005089/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
