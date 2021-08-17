Logo
SkyBitz Appoints Ken Moore to Lead Sales of Fast-Growth Tank Monitoring Division

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in industrial IoT telematics solutions, announces the appointment of Ken Moore to a new executive role as Vice President of Sales — Tank Monitoring.

In this new role, Moore will have full responsibility of the sales team and revenue of SkyBitz’s fast-growth Tank Monitoring division, which provides distributors of petroleum and liquid chemical products with robust, highly accurate sensors with ubiquitous 4G LTE cellular or satellite coverage.

The wireless tank sensors connect to a cloud-based platform that delivers real-time visibility and alerts for tank fill levels, inventory usage data, product temperatures and valuable insights. The SkyBitz tank monitoring platform, SmartTank, helps distributors boost productivity and profitability with insights that make it possible to plan optimal deliveries that maximize gallons per stop and minimize costs by reducing the frequency of site visits.

Moore joined SkyBitz in 2018 as Director, National Accounts—Tank Monitoring. In 2021 the division has been experiencing record growth of new units shipped to customers to address current market challenges that include supply constraints and labor shortages.

“Tank monitoring solutions are still in the early phase of market adoption by petroleum and chemical distributors,” Moore said. “Once a critical mass of monitors has been deployed, the return on investment happens quickly by enabling distributors to deliver more efficiently while also improving their customer experience.”

Moore has over 20 years of experience working with petroleum and chemical distributors to deploy new technology. Before joining SkyBitz he was employed by a major fleet fuel card provider where he helped large national fleets automate their on-site tank and off-site retail fueling transactions with proprietary technology. He also worked with telematics providers to integrate fleet fuel card data for fleet operators to detect and prevent instances of fuel theft and fraudulent transactions.

“We are excited to announce this well-deserved promotion for Ken as a highly valued SkyBitz team member. He has been instrumental in helping our customers achieve success and maximize their return on investment in Tank Monitoring solutions to grow their businesses. We look forward to the next chapter of growth by expanding his leadership role,” said Anton Albrand, Division Vice President, SkyBitz.

Moore currently resides in Atlanta, GA. He has an MBA from Loyola University Maryland and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Towson University in Maryland.

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz Inc. delivers end-to-end asset management solutions for businesses seeking to improve margins by automating workflow and human processes using intelligent data and devices. With over 30 years of commercial telematics experience, SkyBitz provides rapidly deployable solutions for customers in oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and industrial markets. SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

Contact Name: Caroline Lyle
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 205-821-1438

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2b315cc-7d39-470e-ac67-e1c40f50b185

ti?nf=ODMxMDU5MiM0MzYyNTgwIzIwOTQzMTc=
SkyBitz.png
