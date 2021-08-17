Logo
Couchbase Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after market close.

CB_logo_H_W_W_W_B_Logo.jpg

Couchbase will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 to discuss its financial results. To access this conference call, dial (888) 660-1027 from the United States and Canada or (409) 231-2719 internationally with conference ID 3360419. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website atinvestors.couchbase.com.

About Couchbase
At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF77168&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/couchbase-announces-date-of-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-conference-call-301356772.html

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.

