Former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader Stacey Abrams Added to TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Esteemed Speakers

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of Stacey Abrams—nonprofit leader, political activist and serial entrepreneur—to its roster of thought leaders and influencers at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

In 2018, Abrams became the first Black woman in the U.S. to receive the gubernatorial nomination from a major political party. She served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017, and was minority leader from 2011 to 2017. She is a New York Times bestselling author whose works include While Justice Sleeps, which reached #1 on the list, as well as Lead from the Outside and Our Time is Now.

In her live session on the topic of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at 10:05 a.m. EST on September 16, Abrams will discuss:





The role DEI plays in business success

The power of minorities in business

Leading by example

The importance of training and hiring young minorities

"Stacey Abrams is a revolutionary leader and entrepreneur who is a shining example of resilience, bravery and perseverance in the face of adversity—all characteristics that TriNet PeopleForce seeks to inspire in attendees," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. "She also brings a wealth of knowledge to the table in critical business areas, especially DEI initiatives. Her remarkable insight and experience within the political and business worlds will be incredibly helpful for business leaders as they look to set themselves up for success well into the future."

After 11 years in the Georgia House of Representatives, Abrams became the 2018 Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia in what was one of the most watched and closest elections of the year. As a result, Abrams launched Fair Fight, an organization aimed to ensure free and fair elections. She was named to the Forbes list of "World's Most Powerful Women" in 2020.

Abrams has founded multiple organizations dedicated to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels including Fair Fight, Fair Count, and the Southern Economic Advancement Project. Additionally, she co-founded and served as Senior Vice President of NOWaccount Network Corporation, a financial services firm. Abrams also co-founded Nourish, Inc., a beverage company with a focus on infants and toddlers, as well as other entrepreneurial ventures. She co-founded Insomnia Consulting to specialize in development, investment and consulting for complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, waste-by-rail transfer, energy, facilities and water.

Abrams is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations, where she serves on the Subcommittee on Diversity. She currently serves on the boards of several organizations including the Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation, the Marguerite Casey Foundation, the Center for American Progress, and the Women's National Basketball Players Association.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

