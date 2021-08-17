Diebold Nixdorf Names Teresa Ostapower as Chief Information Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diebold Nixdorf Names Teresa Ostapower as Chief Information Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, today announced that Teresa Ostapower has joined the company as chief information officer. Ostapower will report directly to Olaf Heyden, senior vice president and chief operating officer, and will lead the company's global Information Technology (IT) organization including IT strategy, enterprise architecture, development and service delivery. Her leadership will be instrumental as the company works to further enable digital and cloud technologies across the enterprise.

Diebold_Nixdorf___Teresa_Ostapower___CIO.jpg

Ostapower has more than 30 years of experience leading large-scale IT organizations at AT&T and has been recognized for enabling technology to deliver customer and shareholder value as well as steering major technology transformations. Most recently, Ostapower served as AT&T's senior vice president of Technology Transformation, Architecture and Operations, leading AT&T's technology modernization to drive speed, cost and quality improvements.

Olaf Heyden, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Teresa to our team. Her experience and successful track record of modernizing technology operations and driving major IT transformations will enable us to effectively streamline and continuously improve systems across the organization."

As AT&T's chief digital officer, Ostapower led a digital transformation focused on delivering personalized and effortless customer experiences. During her tenure, she and her team enabled new self-service capabilities, which significantly increased free cash flow. She has received industry recognition as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology (National Diversity Council), Top 100 Most Innovative Chief Digital Officers Globally (Hot Topics), and in the CIO 100 (CIO Magazine). She currently resides on the boards of mce Systems, the University of Georgia Research Foundation and the University of Georgia Management Information Systems Advisory Board.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

Diebold_Nixdorf.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL76520&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-names-teresa-ostapower-as-chief-information-officer-301356111.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL76520&Transmission_Id=202108170848PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL76520&DateId=20210817
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment