Capital One Launches Flagship Student Rewards Credit Cards

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Capital One launched the SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students credit cards, student versions of Capital One's flagship credit cards designed to provide valuable rewards and more choice for customers beginning their credit journey.

"Being new to credit and being able to enjoy rewards don't have to be mutually exclusive," said Daniel Mouadeb, Executive Vice President, Head of Mainstreet Card, at Capital One. "By bringing more choices to our customers, including access to credit and the benefit of rewards, we're paving the way for a more inclusive and rewarding credit experience."

The SavorOne Student credit card enables cardholders to automatically earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Plus, cardholders can earn 8% cash back on Vivid Seats through January 2023.

The Quicksilver Student credit card enables cardholders to earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day, just like the flagship card. Both cards have no annual fees, no minimums for cash back reward redemption, no rotating categories, and no complicated sign-ups. Additionally, cash back won't expire for the life of the account, and there's no limit to how much cardholders can earn.

"When we asked students what they wanted in a credit card, they overwhelmingly pointed to unlimited cash back on all purchases and no annual fee," said Ralph Haro, Vice President, US Card, at Capital One. "SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student build on the legacy of rewards offered with our flagship cards, and we are proud to extend these best-in-class benefits to serve the financial needs of students across the country."

With the addition of the two new student cards, students can now choose from three Capital One student cards that offer cash back on purchases and with no annual fee: SavorOne Student, Quicksilver Student and Journey Student. Last year, Capital One added a streaming benefit for new Journey student cardholders.

The Capital One Student Suite features include:

With SavorOne Student, cardholders earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Plus, cardholders can earn 8% cash back on Vivid Seats through January 2023 .

through . With Quicksilver Student, cardholders earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, every day.

New Journey cardholders can earn up to $60 in streaming service subscription credit (conditions apply) in addition to the unlimited 1% cash back on every purchase. Cardholders can boost the cash back to 1.25% when paying on time.

in streaming service subscription credit (conditions apply) in addition to the unlimited 1% cash back on every purchase. Cardholders can boost the cash back to 1.25% when paying on time. Cardholders can also get exclusive Capital One access to curated experiences in sports, dining, and entertainment .

. No annual fees .

. Earn unlimited cash back that doesn't expire for the life of the account.

Redeem cash rewards by: getting account credit, using rewards to pay via Paypal, shopping and paying for Amazon purchases, spending rewards on gift cards, and getting reimbursed for your purchases.

No minimums for cash back reward redemption, no rotating categories, and no complicated sign-ups.

No foreign transaction fees, like all other Capital One cards .

. Contactless technology, which allows cardholders to make payments by "tapping" their cards in close proximity to contactless-enabled credit card terminals.

Beyond the Credit Card

Millions of people have started their credit and banking journey with Capital One, and we work hard to help each one succeed. Capital One offers tools and resources that can help students on the road to financial independence including:

CreditWise from Capital One , a free credit monitoring app where users can understand and monitor their credit score.

, a free credit monitoring app where users can understand and monitor their credit score. Learn & Grow Credit Building Content Hub , with helpful tips and resources on how to build your credit.

, with helpful tips and resources on how to build your credit. Digital features such as notifications when customers are double-charged, flexible payment due dates, and instant card locking—to better stay in control of your accounts anywhere, anytime.

Capital One also has a legacy of supporting students' access to education and opportunities for advancement. Most recently, Capital One announced a partnership with Delaware State University , the state's only HBCU, to expand its recruiting partnership with the school to create more opportunities for Delaware State students to pursue careers at Capital One in fields including business analysis, technology, and product development. Capital One is also supporting the early talent pipeline by extending access to Capital One programs for first and second year students, such as First- Gen Focus for first-generation college students, and the HBCU Tech Mini-Master, a two-week coding skills program to prepare students for STEM-focused internships.

For more information about the Student Card Suite from Capital One, visit https://www.capitalone.com/credit-cards/students/

