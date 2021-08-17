New Kellogg's® Bowl Buddies Bring Breakfast Icons to Tables Nationwide for the Ultimate Cereal Bowl Hangout

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg is bringing your favorite cereal buddies — Tony the Tiger®, Toucan Sam®, Snap®, Crackle® and Pop®, Mini® and Apple™ and Cinnamon™ — directly to your cereal bowl! Introducing Kellogg's® Bowl Buddies, your best cereal pals transformed to hang on the edge of your cereal bowl as you fuel your day with your favorite Kellogg's cereal.

Starting in September, cereal fans can hunt and collect all five Kellogg's Bowl Buddies via specially marked Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Kellogg's® Froot Loops®, Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® and Kellogg's® Apple Jacks® boxes. Each box includes one surprise character inside — you never know which Kellogg's Bowl Buddy you'll find!

"For generations, Kellogg has brought families together at the breakfast table, with Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam and pals being an integral part of family memories made over breakfast," said Laura Newman, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Now the beloved cereal gang can truly be a part of the breakfast hangout with cereal fans of all ages."

Find Kellogg's Bowl Buddies in September in specially marked cereal boxes at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $3.99-$5.69 for a 14.7-24-ounce box. For more information, visit Kelloggs.com and follow Kellogg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Collect them all before they're gone!

