Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign With Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, Naenae Twins and the Rollettes Taking Center Stage to Share Their Real Selves

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of Aerie’s #AerieREAL Voices campaign and welcomes actress Antonia+Gentry, singer-songwriter Kelsea+Ballerini, TikTok creators the NaeNaeTwins, wheelchair dance team the Rollettes, who join previous #AerieREAL cast member, gold medalist, and advocate Aly+Raisman, to the Aerie family. Building upon the brand’s values of power, positivity and no retouching, the campaign will highlight and celebrate the entire #AerieREAL community—celebrities, customers, brand ambassadors, and partners—by letting their voices and stories shine.

Aerie Unveils #AerieREAL Voices Campaign with Aly Raisman, Antonia Gentry, Kelsea Ballerini, NaeNae Twins and the Rollettes (Photo Credit: Aerie/Andrew Buda)

In 2014, Aerie was among the first in the industry to showcase their dedication to using REAL people in unretouched campaign photos. The decision to represent the power of real beauty and give people the opportunity to recognize themselves in the brand led to the #AerieREAL movement, built alongside a platform of inspiration defined by strong people who always keep it REAL. Throughout the Fall, Aerie will amplify its community's voices across social, digital, and in-store activations, including empowering quotes from its community highlighted on billboards and across all brand channels. From testimonies on what makes them #AerieREAL to tried and true product reviews, voices will share the brand story.

“As the leader in showcasing real women, Aerie has built a powerful community, which we continue to foster by creating even greater opportunities for our customers' voices to be heard,” said Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “The #AerieREAL Voices campaign serves as a global testimony to our brand, as we echo the personal journeys and stories of these incredible and inspiring individuals. Our leading brand platform and strong community, together with amazing product, is solidifying our leadership within the industry.”

THE INSPIRING VOICES OF #AERIEREAL

Aly Raisman encourages others to speak their truth and prioritize their mental health.

Antonia Gentry strives for authenticity in her life through acceptance and inclusivity.

Kelsea Ballerini expresses both the messy and beautiful parts of her life through songs and songwriting.

NaeNaeTwins (Shayné and Zhané Stanley) bring their confidence to life through the belief that if you’re not living your truth — you’re not living.

The Rollettes aim to empower women and girls with disabilities to live mentally, physically, and emotionally independent lives. (Rollettes Founder Chelsie Hill, Samantha Lopez, Steph Aiello, Maria Rabaino, Conner Lundius and Natalie Fung)

SHOW YOUR REAL

Aerie continues to be an industry leader through their continued commitment of featuring REAL customers not airbrushed within its campaigns. Starting today through October 6th, customers can head over to %23AerieREAL+Life to submit personal videos sharing their REAL selves for the opportunity to be chosen to represent the #AerieREAL community in future campaigns. When you speak your truth, you shine. Say something REAL!

REAL COLLECTION

Aerie’s passion of offering products that make people feel good about who they are continues into the Fall season with a comfy wear in, wear out, wear anywhere collection. Highlights include:

Popular new 70s Flare is the silhouette of the season and available in REAL GOOD Soul Fleece, the TikTok famous OFFL I NE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging, and the soft knit Rib Lounge Pant.

NE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging, and the soft knit Rib Lounge Pant. The retro fleece trend is making a cozy comeback with Fleece Cropped Varsity Crews that match the new oversized DIY Boyfriend Joggers. Additional new fleece styles include the Kick Back Crew Sweatshirts, lightweight easy fit REAL GOOD Everyday Joggers, and the buttery OFFL I NE OTT Fleece Bike Short.

NE OTT Fleece Bike Short. Plaid, pleated skirts and ribbed polo long-sleeve dresses make the perfect transitional pieces for outfitting.

An expanded collection of Mom undies, REAL GOOD cotton bralettes, and Free-To-Be Lace Sets.

About Aerie

Aerie is a lifestyle brand that offers the comfiest intimates, apparel, swim, and accessories made to wear in and out. Aerie’s sub-brand, OFFLINE by Aerie, offers activewear made for REAL life movement. #AerieREAL inspires all people to love their real selves and celebrates its community by advocating for power, positivity, and no retouching. Let the Real You Shine®. Visit www.Aerie.com to learn more.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

