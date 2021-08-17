Logo
Evolution Mining Deploys Aspen Technology Software to Mitigate Unplanned Downtime and Improve Plant Performance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Aspen+Technology%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that a leading Australian gold miner, Evolution Mining has deployed Aspen+Mtell software at the company’s Mungari Gold Operations, Western Australia, to help mitigate unplanned downtime and provide information to support productivity improvements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005046/en/

Evolution_Mining.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Greg Walker, Evolution Mining Mungari General Manager, said: “Evolution’s Data Enabled Business Improvement (DEBI) program has achieved excellent results in recent years. With this new technology Mungari Gold Operations can achieve further productivity improvements via increased asset availability.”

Evolution Mining performed a rigorous Offline approach to test the Aspen Mtell software on multiple pieces of equipment at two of its key assets (sites) prior to the decision to deploy Online (Live mode). The software mines historical and real-time operational and maintenance data to discover the precise failure signatures that precede asset degradation and breakdowns, predict future failures, and prescribe detailed actions to mitigate or solve problems via predictive and prescriptive maintenance.

Jeannette McGill, Vice President and General Manager, Metals and Mining, Aspen Technology, added: “Asset performance management helps customers stay ahead in the maintenance phase of the asset lifecycle. We are pleased that Evolution Mining has partnered with Aspen Technology by choosing to deploy Aspen Mtell, in support of the company’s strategy to lower costs by improving productivity.”

Supporting Resources

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, the Aspen leaf logo, and Aspen Mtell are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005046r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005046/en/

